Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Styling your hair can be a major time commitment, and busy mornings don’t always allow time for blow drying and flat ironing. But imagine a world where you could dry and straighten your hair at the same time. Think of all the time you’d save in the morning: you could squeeze in an extra 20 minutes of sleep, or you could slowly sip your coffee instead of slurping it down on the way to work.

In case you missed it, this dream is now a reality. Revlon offers multiple beauty tools that combine the power of a blow dryer with the styling abilities of a volumizing brush or straightener to give you that just-left-the-salon look, including the One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler that’s currently on sale at Walmart.

At first glance, the tool looks like an ordinary paddle brush that happens to have a cord attached to the handle. But it’s not your average hairbrush—it’s also a blow dryer that works to detangle, dry, and smooth hair at once, eliminating multiple steps from your typical styling routine.

With 1100 watts of drying power, it works quickly and efficiently, styling hair in half the time traditional methods take. It even calls on ionic technology, which allows negative ions to saturate the device’s airflow. The result is shiny, frizz- and static-free hair.

Hundreds of Walmart shoppers have raved about the beauty tool on the retailer’s site. Users say they love the large paddle shape, tangle-free cable, customizable heat and speed settings, and easy-to-use design. Of course, they also enjoy how sleek and healthy their hair looks after using it; even those with thick, curly hair said the device worked for them.

The One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler usually goes for $40, but right now you can buy one at Walmart for just $32. Get yours today while it’s still on sale.