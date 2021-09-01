How to Create Cascading Pull-Through Braids

Braids have come a long way from the typical three-strand versions you probably wore during your youth. And although there are some over-the-top styles that require lots of practice (and sometimes require you to enlist a second set of hands), there are some fun alternatives that will get you out the door in just a few minutes, but will still have others complimenting you and your styling prowess all day. Enter: cascading pull-through braids. The style looks playful, polished and as if it took a lot of skill, but it's actually super-easy to achieve.