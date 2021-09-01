How to Create Cascading Pull-Through Braids
It's your traditional plait with a twist.
Braids have come a long way from the typical three-strand versions you probably wore during your youth. And although there are some over-the-top styles that require lots of practice (and sometimes require you to enlist a second set of hands), there are some fun alternatives that will get you out the door in just a few minutes, but will still have others complimenting you and your styling prowess all day. Enter: cascading pull-through braids. The style looks playful, polished and as if it took a lot of skill, but it's actually super-easy to achieve.
A few of our fave Instagram influencers (with the best hair!) like Amber Fillerup and Chrissy Ramussen have rocked the look on themselves or have done it on clients—with pigtails or a single pony version, respectively.
The places this style can take you are limitless. Pull-through braids look just as amazing paired with athleisure as they do with a dressed-up look. You can even add hair clips or other accessories if you really want to elevate the style.
All you need is a hairbrush, a handful of elastics—the amount will depend on the length of your hair—a curling iron, and finishing or texture spray. Here's how to get the look:
How to Create Pull-Through Braids
- We recommend starting with fresh waves so that there is already some texture to the hair, which helps it look thicker.
- If you're going for the pigtail version, part hair down the middle and pull the two sections of hair to the front.
- Fasten one side with a clear elastic, leaving out some face-framing hair if you want.
- Add another elastic about one inch down from the original.
- Pull that section of hair apart to make a gap, then pull the remaining hair below it up and through the hole.
- Using your fingers, pull at the styled section to tease it a bit, making it appear fuller.
- Continue steps 4, 5, and 6 down the length of the hair.
- Repeat steps 3 through 7 on the second pigtail.
- Grab your curling iron and curl the loose pieces in the front away from your face. You can curl the ends of the ponytail, too.
- Finish with a spritz of texturizing spray to keep hair in place.