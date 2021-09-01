How to Create Cascading Pull-Through Braids

It's your traditional plait with a twist.

By Lisa DeSantis
September 01, 2021
Braids have come a long way from the typical three-strand versions you probably wore during your youth. And although there are some over-the-top styles that require lots of practice (and sometimes require you to enlist a second set of hands), there are some fun alternatives that will get you out the door in just a few minutes, but will still have others complimenting you and your styling prowess all day. Enter: cascading pull-through braids. The style looks playful, polished and as if it took a lot of skill, but it's actually super-easy to achieve. 

A few of our fave Instagram influencers (with the best hair!) like Amber Fillerup and Chrissy Ramussen have rocked the look on themselves or have done it on clients—with pigtails or a single pony version, respectively. 

The places this style can take you are limitless. Pull-through braids look just as amazing paired with athleisure as they do with a dressed-up look. You can even add hair clips or other accessories if you really want to elevate the style.

All you need is a hairbrush, a handful of elastics—the amount will depend on the length of your hair—a curling iron, and finishing or texture spray. Here's how to get the look:

How to Create Pull-Through Braids

  1. We recommend starting with fresh waves so that there is already some texture to the hair, which helps it look thicker.
  2. If you're going for the pigtail version, part hair down the middle and pull the two sections of hair to the front. 
  3. Fasten one side with a clear elastic, leaving out some face-framing hair if you want.
  4. Add another elastic about one inch down from the original.
  5. Pull that section of hair apart to make a gap, then pull the remaining hair below it up and through the hole.
  6. Using your fingers, pull at the styled section to tease it a bit, making it appear fuller.
  7. Continue steps 4, 5, and 6 down the length of the hair.
  8. Repeat steps 3 through 7 on the second pigtail.
  9. Grab your curling iron and curl the loose pieces in the front away from your face. You can curl the ends of the ponytail, too.
  10. Finish with a spritz of texturizing spray to keep hair in place.
