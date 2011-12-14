Pretty Ponytail Holders
No more conspicuous black hair elastics on your wrist. These bracelet bands masquerade as jewelry but are at the ready when a hair emergency strikes.
L. Erickson Bead Pony Holder
To buy: $18, franceluxe.com.
Colette Malouf Resin Teardrop Pony Holder
To buy: $70, Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335.
Bloom Black Ties Antique Pony Holder
To buy: $34 for two, bloomblackties.com.
Duelette Band With Beads
To buy: $15, chillyjilly.com.
Twistband Tie-Dye Bands
To buy: from $2, thetwistband.com.
L. Erickson Rock-Candy Pony Holder
To buy: $18, franceluxe.com.
