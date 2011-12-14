Pretty Ponytail Holders

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
franceluxe.com
No more conspicuous black hair elastics on your wrist. These bracelet bands masquerade as jewelry but are at the ready when a hair emergency strikes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

L. Erickson Bead Pony Holder

franceluxe.com

To buy: $18, franceluxe.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Colette Malouf Resin Teardrop Pony Holder

Henri Bendel

To buy: $70, Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335.

3 of 6

Bloom Black Ties Antique Pony Holder

bloomblackties.com

To buy: $34 for two, bloomblackties.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Duelette Band With Beads

chillyjilly.com

To buy: $15, chillyjilly.com.

5 of 6

Twistband Tie-Dye Bands

thetwistband.com

To buy: from $2, thetwistband.com.

6 of 6

L. Erickson Rock-Candy Pony Holder

franceluxe.com

To buy: $18, franceluxe.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Petra Guglielmetti