Ponytail Hairstyles for All Hair Lengths

The Daily Double

To do: To get this look (which suits wavy or straight hair), first loosely pull back the top of your hair, from forehead to crown. Hold it up with one hand as you tease the underside for height. Secure the section in an elastic and wrap a strand of hair from the ponytail around the band (keep it in place with a bobby pin). Then gather the ends into another elastic at your nape. Camouflage the bottom ponytail holder with a strand of hair, as with the top one.