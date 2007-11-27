5 Party-Worthy Updos
Create a French Twist
Best for: Hair that is chin length or longer and not layered. All textures.
What you need: Volumizing spray, comb, small U-shaped hairpins, bobby pins, maximum-hold hair spray.
How to Get the Look
Step 1: Spritz the hair with volumizer. Use a comb to part the hair across the back of the head, from ear to ear. Gather the top section of hair at the crown, twist it one time, and secure with hairpins.
Step 2: Gather the bottom section of the hair at the nape of the neck. Twist it in a column upward, so that the ends stick up.
Step 3: Grasp the column of hair and tuck it underneath itself in the direction of the twist. Secure the hair along the twist with bobby pins. Finish with a misting of hair spray.
Create a Double Bun
Best for: Hair that is medium to long and one length or with long layers. All textures.
What you need: Smoothing serum, comb, brush, elastics, hairpins.
How to Get the Look
Step 1: Apply smoothing serum to damp hair and blow-dry straight. Use a comb to part the hair across the back of the head. Brush the top section back into a ponytail at the crown and secure with an elastic. Brush the bottom section into a ponytail at the nape and secure.
Step 2: Twist the top ponytail several times and secure it with hairpins to one side of the bottom elastic.
Step 3: Do the same with the bottom ponytail, twisting it and pinning it in place on the opposite side of the top elastic. Pin the hair against the scalp so that it looks like one uniform bun.
Create a Cascade
Best for: Medium to long hair that is one length or layered. All textures.
What you need: Texturizing spray, one large elastic, large bobby pins.
How to Get the Look
Step 1: Spritz damp hair with texturizing spray and let air-dry. Gather the hair loosely into a ponytail at the crown. Don’t pull too tight; you want the natural texture to show. Secure with an elastic.
Step 2: Grab a one-inch section of the ponytail. Create a loop with the section by bringing the ends up to the scalp and securing with a bobby pin. Repeat until all the hair has been looped.
Step 3: To frame your face, gently pull out a few tendrils. If you have bangs, let them hang loose.
Create a Side-Swept Chignon
Best for: Medium to long hair of one length. All textures.
What you need: Comb, brush, elastic, hairpins, maximum-hold hair spray.
How to Get the Look
Step 1: Make a side part with a comb. Brush the hair into a low ponytail on the same side as the part.
Step 2: Secure the ponytail behind your ear with an elastic. Twist the ponytail until it begins to coil around on itself. Secure the coil around the elastic with hairpins.
Step 3: If any front pieces come loose or you have bangs, sweep them to the side opposite the coil. Spritz the entire style with hair spray.
Create a Messy Bun
Best for: Curly or wavy hair of all lengths, with or without layers.
What you need: Texturizing spray, an elastic, bobby pins.
How to Get the Look
Step 1: Spray wet hair with texturizing spray and scrunch. Allow to air-dry, or blow-dry with a diffuser to bring out the waves.
Step 2: Gather the hair into a ponytail just below the crown. Secure with an elastic. Don’t worry if short pieces around the face come loose.
Step 3: Split the ponytail into three sections. Working section by section, twist the hair and pin it to the scalp near the elastic. Let the ends stick up.