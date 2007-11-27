5 Party-Worthy Updos

Best for: Hair that is chin length or longer and not layered. All textures.



What you need: Volumizing spray, comb, small U-shaped hairpins, bobby pins, maximum-hold hair spray.



How to Get the Look

Step 1: Spritz the hair with volumizer. Use a comb to part the hair across the back of the head, from ear to ear. Gather the top section of hair at the crown, twist it one time, and secure with hairpins.



Step 2: Gather the bottom section of the hair at the nape of the neck. Twist it in a column upward, so that the ends stick up.



Step 3: Grasp the column of hair and tuck it underneath itself in the direction of the twist. Secure the hair along the twist with bobby pins. Finish with a misting of hair spray.

