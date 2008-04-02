More Hair Styling Tool Tips

Should You Buy Pro Tools?

It depends on how often you use your styling tools and how irked you get when they burn out. “The main difference between professional tools and mass-market ones is that professional versions are meant to be used all day, multiple times per day, so their motors are made for longevity,” says Stacey DeFelice, a public-relations representative for the Conair brand of tools. Matt Swinney, co-owner of the Evolution Experience Salon, in Minneapolis, points out that while professional tools are more expensive than those you find in the drugstore, they’re also made of sturdier materials and usually come with a warranty. If they break, you can send them back to be repaired or replaced. Even if your $15 curling iron or blow-dryer comes with a warranty, you’re probably better off buying a new one than having it repaired. You might well end up laying out just as much money―if not more, over the years―for repairs.



Bottom Line

The results you get from professional and drugstore styling appliances are similar. If you want your tools to last for years, it’s worth investing in pro models. But if you don’t care how long these tools last (or if you use them infrequently), cheaper models will do just as well.