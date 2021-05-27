How to Create Perfect Mermaid Waves

You've heard of (and seen) plenty of beachy waves, but mark our words, this is the summer of mermaid waves. Think of this style as the ever-so-slightly more polished take on the trend; whereas beachy texture is all about being messy and undone, mermaid waves are more uniform and intentional. "The waves are still loose, but the rise and fall of the curl is more consistent, and the shape of the waves is a littler rounder and higher," explains celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger. "The curl pattern usually starts around the level of the eyebrow and carries through the length of the hair, with just the very ends left straight," she adds.