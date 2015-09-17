How to Style a Sophisticated Low Bun

For those days when you want to throw your hair up, but still need to look polished. 

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Updated September 17, 2015
This article originally appeared on MIMI.

Sometimes, you want something a little more low key when it comes to your hair. Don't get us wrong, we love ourselves a topknot, but sometimes the look is a little more drama than we are aiming for. So, with your best interests at heart, Ammon Carver, celebrity hairstylist and Creative Director of L'ANZA Healing Haircare, devised and styled a beautiful, slicked middle part low bun, for those days where you want to be a little more understated.



1. Part your hair down the middle and brush into a tight, low ponytail.

2. Secure with an elastic.

3. Braid.

4. Twist into a bun wrapping around the elastic.

5. Use hair pins to keep in place.


Makeup artist: Andreana Ellerby; Shot in Ammon Carver L'ANZA Healing Hair Care Studio in NYC; Video shot and edited by 811media

