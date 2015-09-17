This article originally appeared on MIMI.



Sometimes, you want something a little more low key when it comes to your hair. Don't get us wrong, we love ourselves a topknot, but sometimes the look is a little more drama than we are aiming for. So, with your best interests at heart, Ammon Carver, celebrity hairstylist and Creative Director of L'ANZA Healing Haircare, devised and styled a beautiful, slicked middle part low bun, for those days where you want to be a little more understated.



