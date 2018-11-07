Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With the most expensive item priced at $100, this collection is bound to sell out quick.

If you have an Instagram account, Kristin Ess's handiwork has been bound to pop up on your feed. From top celebrities to it-girl bloggers, Kristin Ess' clientele includes names like Amber Fillerup Clark, Lucy Hale, and of course, Lauren Conrad.

Known for her textured waves and long bobs, she has the hair secrets we all want. Luckily for us, her new hair tools collection, available exclusively at Target, gives us the tools (get it) to transform our locks into Insta worthy styles. This comes in addition to her styling product line also available at Target.

Consisting of eight different styling tools, the line features products for every one of your haircare needs. It includes two different hairdryers: the Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer ($100; target.com) for your regular hair styling and the Space Saving Compact Pro Dryer ($50; target.com) for traveling ease.

It also includes two different flat irons. The Three in One Flat Iron ($80; target.com) packs Ess' favorite styles into one handy tool. Whether you want polished curls, s-waves, or sleek and straight, this iron delivers it all. The collection also offers a mini flat iron, Defining and Detailing Mini Flat Iron ($50; target.com), that easily fits into your gym bag or carry-on.

Don't worry, she didn't forget the curling irons. In fact, the collection has three of them: the Soft Waves Curling Wand ($60; target.com) for loose, casual curls, the Beach Waves 1" Curling Iron ($50; target.com) for playful, beachy locks, and the Soft Waves 1 1/4" Curling Iron ($50; target.com), perfect for adding a subtle bend.