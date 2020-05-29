8 Hot-Air Hairbrushes to Score a Salon-Worthy Blowout at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I'm the first person to admit that I'm an absolutely terrible hairstylist. The thought of having to get done-up for an event is always unbelievably intimidating because I never have any idea what to do with my hair. Only recently did I effectively learn how to use a curling iron, and I'm usually the type of gal to air-dry my hair out of the shower, cross my fingers, and hope for the best. But thanks to easy-to-use blow-dryer brushes like the ones on this list, my hairstyling life has become so much simpler.

I live and die by my Dyson Airwrap because it helps me style my difficult, ultra-fine, pin-straight hair in no time, but it somehow always looks like I just left the salon. Some hot brushes are perfect for people with curly and kinky hair, and others straighten your hair and leave it totally frizz-free. Depending on what your hair type and preferred style is, you can find a hot brush that works for all of your styling needs. While these hot brushes certainly can't replace curling or flat irons, they can make your life so much easier as you style your hair day to day.

Below, check out some of the best blow-drying brushes on the market.