8 Hot-Air Hairbrushes to Score a Salon-Worthy Blowout at Home
Goodbye frizz and hello volume.
I'm the first person to admit that I'm an absolutely terrible hairstylist. The thought of having to get done-up for an event is always unbelievably intimidating because I never have any idea what to do with my hair. Only recently did I effectively learn how to use a curling iron, and I'm usually the type of gal to air-dry my hair out of the shower, cross my fingers, and hope for the best. But thanks to easy-to-use blow-dryer brushes like the ones on this list, my hairstyling life has become so much simpler.
I live and die by my Dyson Airwrap because it helps me style my difficult, ultra-fine, pin-straight hair in no time, but it somehow always looks like I just left the salon. Some hot brushes are perfect for people with curly and kinky hair, and others straighten your hair and leave it totally frizz-free. Depending on what your hair type and preferred style is, you can find a hot brush that works for all of your styling needs. While these hot brushes certainly can't replace curling or flat irons, they can make your life so much easier as you style your hair day to day.
Below, check out some of the best blow-drying brushes on the market.
1
Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete
The Dyson Airwrap truly is the Tesla of all hairstyling products. This all-in-one tool not only blow-dries your hair, but you can also blow it out to be straight, voluminous, or curly, based on which attachments you use. Use the rough dry head to get your hair about 70 percent dry, then simultaneously style and dry it with the head of your choice. The curling barrels come in two different sizes so you can customize your curls, you can add volume to your roots and ends with the round brush, or blow-dry straight with the paddle brushes.
To buy: $549.99; dyson.com
2
Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
If you're going to buy a hot styling brush, why not buy one from the salon known for its blowouts? Drybar's Double Shot puts a blow-dryer and round brush together so you can achieve a super smooth and shiny blowout. The end result is sleek hair with a bit of lift, rather than pin straight or curly hair.
To buy: $150; ulta.com
3
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Made to straighten curly hair that's already dry, the Drybar Brush Crush will eliminate all of the frizz from your hair. This heated brush is made to easily glide through the hair without getting caught on knots or kinks. All you need is one pass per section of hair for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair that looks like you just took a trip to the salon.
To buy: $145; nordstrom.com
4
Moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush
Similar to the Drybar brush, Moroccanoil's heated brush features ionic technology to ensure sleek, shiny hair as an end result. This brush also features beveled edges that also heat up so that you can get the hard-to-reach areas, like your roots. Use it to style your hair for the week, or for quick touch-ups in the morning or after a workout.
To buy: $130; sephora.com
5
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One Step Detachable Blowout Small Head
If you have shorter hair and have been on the hunt for a blowout brush, this is the one for you. It simultaneously blow-dries and volumizes your hair so that you can style as soon as you step out of the shower. The small barrel size makes it perfect for shorter hair lengths or creating loose curls on longer lengths. This tool can also be used on dry hair for touch-ups or whenever you need a little lift at your roots.
To buy: $89.99; ulta.com
6
Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
What's unique about this straightening brush is Amika's iRed beam technology, which heats the hair deeper and faster to maintain the strand's moisture and prevent excessive damage. It has a ceramic base and uses an ionic projector to ensure that your finished result is beautifully healthy and shiny hair.
To buy: $120; sephora.com
7
GHD Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush
Like all other GHD hot tools, the Glide operates at 365 degrees, which the brand says is the optimal temperature for hair styling. It features a combination of long and short bristles to ensure that every single strand is smoothed out, and the ceramic and ionizer technologies in the brush work to prevent damage and provide lasting style. Use this whenever you need to tame your strands a little bit, or want to style your hair in a sleek 'do.
To buy: $169; sephora.com
8
Revlon One Step Volumizer Hair Dryer
Known as the drugstore alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, Revlon's blow-dryer round brush combo makes wet-to-dry styling super fast and painless. This tool is perfect for getting your towel-dried hair to look like it was freshly blown out. The oval-shaped brush will help you work volume into your roots and add a little flip to the ends.
To buy: $59.99; ulta.com