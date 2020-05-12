7 Hair Tools to Add to Your Arsenal If You Have Straight Hair

I know what you're thinking: People with straight hair don't need straighteners. That's what I thought until I tried this one. Truly, this is the only straightener that I've ever needed. The flexible plates ensure that the hair you're working on all gets equal amounts of heat so that you don't have to go over the same section more than once. (FYI, if you straighten your hair a lot, the damage is mostly from that friction of passing over the same section multiple times.) It also makes flat iron styles like S-waves so much easier to achieve. And when you're in a pinch and don't have time to break out the curling iron, you can flat iron-curl your whole head in less than five minutes. (I've tried it—it really does work.) But the best part of all? You can use it wirelessly so you never have to worry about getting tangled up in a power cable.

To buy: $499; sephora.com.