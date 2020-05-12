7 Hair Tools to Add to Your Arsenal If You Have Straight Hair

I'm not going to lie: As a gal with naturally pin-straight hair, I spent most of my early life thinking that my hair would never look any other way. No matter what I did, my fine hair couldn't hold a single style, whether I tried to add curls, texture, or volume. Blowouts lasted all of a few hours—and even less if it was humid out—and I can't even begin to count how many curling irons, wands, and hot rollers I tried to get my hair to retain any other shape than its natural, flat "meh" one.
But luckily, hot tool technology has vastly improved since I was a teenager and there are so many options for straight-haired people looking to change up their 'do. Gone are the days of drugstore curling irons that stop heating up after four uses, or sleeping in hot rollers overnight in hopes of waking up to bouncy curls. Now, people with straight hair like mine can invest in some quality hot tools that give you salon results—as long as you know how to use them, of course.
Whether you're looking to give yourself the most effortless beach waves, a Drybar-esque blowout, or you want to make your already-straight hair sleeker and shinier, there really is a tool for every possible hair need. And even though fine, straight hair can be stubborn and difficult to work with, finding the right hot tool can help your hair hold its style longer.
Here are some of the best hair tools for straight hair. Now all you have to do is master that whole styling thing. (It takes practice, but I promise it's worth it.)
1
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set
If I could only use one curling iron for the rest of my life, it would be this one. I'm partial to curling irons with clamps because I feel like it gives my hair the most natural-looking curls, and the T3 Twirl Trio is one of the best. The interchangeable heads with different barrel sizes allow you tons of flexibility, depending on what kind of look you're going for, whether it's a tight Shirley Temple-inspired curls or looser waves. With five different heat settings, you can customize the iron to your hair's needs. It has built-in universal voltage so you can use it anywhere in the world without worrying about blowing a fuse, and it breaks down into two pieces so you can pack it easily.
2
GHD Curve Wand Creative Curl
You might not be a clamped curling iron person, but instead prefer wands; in that case, this GHD one is your best bet. The slightly-tapered barrel helps you set your strands into a variety of styles. Like all other GHD tools, this wand is set at 365 degrees, which the company says is the optimal temperature for styling hair for maximum efficacy and minimal damage. You can create the curls of your dreams in as little as five seconds, thanks to the ultra-zone technology that evenly distributes heat throughout the barrel. GHD does stand for "good hair day," after all.
3
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Believe the Dyson hype, people. If you only want to own one tool that will do everything you want, this is the one to invest in. Each of the different attachments allow you to style your hair completely from wet to dry. Use the rough dry attachment to, well, rough dry your hair, then pick your poison (or rather, attachment). It comes with two different paddle brushes, a round brush, and two sets of curling "irons" so you can customize your DIY blowout. This tool alone has completely revolutionized the way I style my hair after I wash it. Even when I'm not using one of the curling attachments, the paddle brushes and round brush give my flat, straight hair so much life and volume—without extreme heat, so my fine strands stay healthy.
4
Kristin Ess Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer
Who knew you could buy a salon-worthy blow dryer at Target? Thanks to celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess, you can. Not only is this white and rose gold blow dryer unbelievably Instagrammable, but you really get a beautiful blowout with this tool. It comes with both a concentrator and diffuser attachment so you can customize your blowout to your styling preference, not to mention the three heat settings and two speeds. One unique feature of it is the ionic button, which can either make your blowout sleeker and shinier when it's on, or more voluminous and bouncy when it's off. And of course, the cool shot button helps set your 'do in place.
5
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
I know what you're thinking: People with straight hair don't need straighteners. That's what I thought until I tried this one. Truly, this is the only straightener that I've ever needed. The flexible plates ensure that the hair you're working on all gets equal amounts of heat so that you don't have to go over the same section more than once. (FYI, if you straighten your hair a lot, the damage is mostly from that friction of passing over the same section multiple times.) It also makes flat iron styles like S-waves so much easier to achieve. And when you're in a pinch and don't have time to break out the curling iron, you can flat iron-curl your whole head in less than five minutes. (I've tried it—it really does work.) But the best part of all? You can use it wirelessly so you never have to worry about getting tangled up in a power cable.
6
Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Curling Iron
For straight-haired folks who are constantly on-the-go, it probably doesn't make sense to lug around a full-sized curling iron everywhere. Though this Harry Josh iron is itty bitty, it packs a serious punch. The 1.25-inch barrel gives your straight hair effortless waves, and like other Harry Josh tools, the nano-ceramic/tourmaline barrel emits negative ions so that your finished style looks smooth and healthy. Plus, the settings range from 325 degrees to 425 degrees Fahrenheit so you can figure out your perfect temp. This curling iron has universal voltage so you really can use it anywhere in the world.
7
Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper
Have you ever wondered how to get those perfectly tousled beach waves without a copious amount of texturizing product—or without getting arm cramps? Invest in a three-barrel crimping iron like this one. Unlike the crimping irons of your late '90s days that gave your accordion-inspired locks, these round barrels style your hair into gorgeous waves that look like you just spent a day splashing around in the ocean. Rather than spiraled curls, the waves look like natural bumps in your hair that give off total mermaid vibes. The LCD display helps you keep track of how hot the iron is, and the dual voltage allows you to take it with you on your travels.
