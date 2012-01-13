6 Smart Hair Tools
DevaCurl Deva Gloves
A curly-haired girl’s dream: Microfiber gloves absorb water post-shower to help curls dry gently, without the frizz that a terry-cloth towel can promote.
To buy: $20, devachansalon.com.
Featured March 2013
To find a smart new curling iron, an easy-to-use hair dryer, and more great products, see our round-up of hair styling tools.
Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner
A hair comb can often be less than effective when it comes to getting hairs out of brush bristles. Enter this tool. Use the large side for round brushes and the smaller end for paddle brushes. The sturdy wire teeth are perfect for hard-to-clean boar bristles.
To buy: $11, ulta.com.
ISO Beauty Curling Iron Set
Stop wasting space and money on multiple curling irons. This one tool comes with a trio of different-size barrels: ¾ inch, 1 inch, and 1¼ inches. Since the iron needs only 10 seconds to heat up, switching sizes mid-styling is easy and convenient.
To buy: $53, sears.com.
Hot Tools Flat Iron Caddy
Never accidentally leave your straightener on again after you’ve finished with it. Make it a habit to clip it into this flame- and heat-resistant holder, which fits almost any iron: It will automatically shut off the tool. To protect your countertop from a hot iron in use, just slide it halfway in the holder.
To buy: $10, ulta.com.
Sarah Potempa Darby Clips
Section and style your hair—however long or thick it may be—with salon-grade clips that gently but surely hold locks in place.
To buy: $16 for a set of four, sarahpotempa.com.
Coolway Smoothing System
Think of this flatiron as the guardian of your hair: Its innovative sensors automatically calculate the right low-heat temperature for styling. Which means, no more damaging your hair with an iron that’s sizzling-hot. The set includes serum and styling spray.
To buy: $120, coolwayhair.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail