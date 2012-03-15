Find the Best Hairbrush for You
Biggest Time-Saver
Goody QuikStyle Paddle Brush
As you blow-dry, micro-fiber nubs nestled between the bristles absorb water and can cut drying time in half, so you can guiltlessly hit the snooze button.
To buy: $10; target.com.
Best Frizz Fighter
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Mega Brush
The ceramic-coated barrel is covered with specially shaped holes that allow air to circulate without roughing up the hair’s cuticle (the source of fuzz).
To buy: $26, ulta.com.
Most Versatile
You Style Brush
It’s two brushes in one: Push the button at the base of its barrel to transform it from round to flat so you can make hair wavy or smooth. And just think of all the space that it saves.
To buy: $12 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Cult Classic
Mason Pearson Handy Mixture White Handle
It’s an investment, but this stylists’ staple lasts for decades. The boar and nylon bristles help spread the hair’s oils from roots to ends for great shine.
To buy: $150, nordstrom.com.
Best Detangler
Sephora Collection Paddle Brush
The large surface area and the comfortable handle let you gently work out knots and reduce static without tugging or breaking hair.
To buy: $18, sephora.com.