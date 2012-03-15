Find the Best Hairbrush for You

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Different strokes for different folks: These five winners—chosen from more than 35 contenders—straighten, volumize, detangle, and more.
Biggest Time-Saver

Goody QuikStyle Paddle Brush
As you blow-dry, micro-fiber nubs nestled between the bristles absorb water and can cut drying time in half, so you can guiltlessly hit the snooze button.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Best Frizz Fighter

Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Mega Brush
The ceramic-coated barrel is covered with specially shaped holes that allow air to circulate without roughing up the hair’s cuticle (the source of fuzz).

To buy: $26, ulta.com.

Most Versatile

You Style Brush
It’s two brushes in one: Push the button at the base of its barrel to transform it from round to flat so you can make hair wavy or smooth. And just think of all the space that it saves.

To buy: $12 at drugstores and amazon.com.

Cult Classic

Mason Pearson Handy Mixture White Handle
It’s an investment, but this stylists’ staple lasts for decades. The boar and nylon bristles help spread the hair’s oils from roots to ends for great shine.

To buy: $150, nordstrom.com.

Best Detangler

Sephora Collection Paddle Brush
The large surface area and the comfortable handle let you gently work out knots and reduce static without tugging or breaking hair.

To buy: $18, sephora.com.

