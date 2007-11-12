Hair Accessories for All Hair Types

A Hair Stick

Long hair can hold all kinds of adornments, but a stick (or two) is a fast way to put up a bun securely. With a little practice, you'll be expertly styled in no time.



What to look for: A stick made of strong wood or resin will have good staying power. As for the length, "five inches to five and a half inches is perfect," says Ira Sage, a stylist at the Robert Cromeans Salon, in Las Vegas. Longer sticks look odd and can dig at the neck.



How to style: Gather hair as you would for a ponytail, then twist it until it forms a tight bun and tuck the ends under. Holding the bun with one hand, insert the tip of the stick through the bottom, pushing it upward through the middle of the bun until it just protrudes at the top. Next, flip the end over a full 180 degrees and push it down through the bun from top to bottom. Add a second stick for a more secure hold. Or fasten the bun with an elastic and use one or two sticks for decoration.