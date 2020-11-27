Dyson’s Popular Supersonic Hair Dryer Comes With a Free Gift for Black Friday

Thanks to a small-yet-powerful Dyson digital motor V9 and the brand’s Air Multiplier technology, the Supersonic Hair Dryer produces a high-pressure, high-velocity stream of air that will dry your hair within minutes. While in use, it also measures the air temperature over 40 times every second and regulates its heat level to prevent heat damage and maintain your hair’s shine. Along with the dryer itself, the purchase comes with three attachments, a storage hanger, and a nonslip heat mat for safe dryer placement while you’re using it.