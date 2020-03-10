Dyson Just Launched Its First-Ever Hair Straightener, and It’s Absolutely Genius

Anyone familiar with hair straighteners or flat irons knows their pros and cons. Sure, they’re powerful and pretty easy to use, but the high temperatures required to smooth strands can also severely damage hair. For many people, straight hair—thanks to blowing it out, hair straighteners, or a combo of the two—can come at a cost.

Fortunately, Dyson has an answer. Dyson has been known for its beloved vacuum cleaners for years, but in more recent years, it launched the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, a high-tech, effective hair tool that people the world over swear by. Now, Dyson has launched the Dyson Corrale, a hair straightener that has the potential to change the way we straighten our hair.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener, announced March 10, is a more efficient alternative to standard flat irons. This hair tool has flexing plates that gather hair more effectively, so you can apply less heat to your locks without sacrificing that final sleek look. (Dyson’s data says the new hair straightener causes half the damage standard ones do.) The plates are made of a manganese copper alloy. They’re less rigid than the typical heat plates hair straighteners use and give you better control as you’re styling your hair. With more control, you can get straighter hair with one pass—no need to run the iron over your hair again to catch any unruly waves, which can lead to extra heat damage.

Dyson Corrale hair straightener, $500; dyson.com.

The possibility of less heat damage—and thus less frizz and fewer flyaways, among other benefits—is pretty promising, but that’s not all this new Dyson hair straightener offers. The Dyson Corrale flat iron can go cord-free, so you can style on-the-go. The straightener can be used for up to 30 minutes (depending on the heat setting) without being connected to a wall, so quick touch-ups in the car or the office bathroom are incredibly easy. It recharges in 70 minutes and can always be used corded, too, if you’re styling in a bathroom or bedroom with an outlet.

The Dyson Corrale is available for order now on the Dyson website. It’s available in two colors—Black Nickel/Fuchsia and Purple/Black—and costs $500. Each straightener comes with the tool itself, a charging dock, a heat-resistant travel pouch, and a charging cable.

If you’ve been struggling to figure out how to get healthy hair without sacrificing your go-to hairstyle, the Dyson straightener might be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Like the Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamp, it’s built to solve problems. The Corrale eliminates many issues most people face with standard flat irons: It might solve yours, too, if you’re chasing straight hair and willing to make an investment in your locks.