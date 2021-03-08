This $13 Scalp-Stimulating Brush Detangles While Promoting Hair Growth

If you're familiar with "The Princess Diaries," then you know the makeover scene where a brush breaks in the Princess of Genovia's hair, much to the awe of her stylist. While the moment is one of the movie's iconic scenes, finding a good detangling brush is no joke. For people who need to get through curly, wavy, thick, or easily tangled tresses, having a brush that's gentle but still gets the job done is a must.