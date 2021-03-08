This $13 Scalp-Stimulating Brush Detangles While Promoting Hair Growth

If you're familiar with "The Princess Diaries," then you know the makeover scene where a brush breaks in the Princess of Genovia's hair, much to the awe of her stylist. While the moment is one of the movie's iconic scenes, finding a good detangling brush is no joke. For people who need to get through curly, wavy, thick, or easily tangled tresses, having a brush that's gentle but still gets the job done is a must.
And that's why Crave Natural's Glide Thru Detangling Hairbrush has become such a standout. With customers likening its ability to get through tangles to "magic," the Natural Glide brush is a best-selling hairbrush on Amazon. It has more than 6,000 glowing reviews, so it's safe to say the brand's claims that it works on "straight, curly, natural, thin, thick, kinky, [and] coily" hair, even when it's wet, is the real deal.
"This is the best detangling brush I have ever used," a reviewer shared. "I have long, thick curly hair and live in a humid climate, so I've always had problems with brushes and frizz… I don't dread brushing my hair anymore and don't have to work about a brush full of hair or little knobs falling off then scraping your scalp. I'll never use another brush again."
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
The secret to the brush's detangling power lies in its specially designed bristles. Many traditional brushes have beads on the ends of their bristles, which can dig into the scalp, pull on hair, and end up causing breakage. Instead, Crave's brush is designed with bead-free soft plastic bristles, which not only gently brush through tangles, but also massage the scalp for added stimulation.
Its scalp-stimulating benefits work so well, some shoppers note they've seen hair growth since making the switch. "I love the feel of this brush," said a shopper. "Easy to grip even if your strength isn't super and the bristles feel fantastic on the scalp. I've already noticed a change in my hair, more growth and less breakage!"
Head to Amazon to check out the brush that's gentle on hair and tough on tangles in five pretty colors.