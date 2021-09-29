This Detangling Brush 'Glides Through Hair Like Butter'
Having thick or naturally textured hair is a luxury that many enjoy, but they'll be quick to tell you that finding a way to detangle their manes isn't always an easy, pain-free, or cheap experience. Thick hair requires a brush that has some give to it but is still rigid enough to withstand the hair's strength, and it helps if it has wide gaps between bristles to accommodate strong strands. Thousands of shoppers have turned to the brand Crave Naturals for their detangling needs, and now the brand has a brush specifically for those with thicker and naturally textured hair.
The Crave Naturals Flex DMC Detangling Brush is a wide-toothed hair tool specifically designed for these needs. It has five flexible rows of bristles that are long and sturdy but with plenty of give to them, so they won't yank your hair out of your head. Instead, the design redistributes potential pressure and gives the scalp a soothing massage as it gently works its way through thick and curly tangles.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Happy reviewers say this brush is better than the popular Wet Brush, a tool designed for many of the same needs. One even said they liked it so much that they'd buy more as gifts—but only for people who truly love their hair.
"I have thick, straight, oily hair," the shopper wrote. "Keeping my hair tamed has been a journey of brush discoveries. It glides through hair like butter and doesn't pull or snag on wet hair. I would definitely gift this to a friend or family member who loves to take care of their hair."
The reviewer also mentioned that this brush is the "perfect combination" of a wide tooth comb for detangling and a flat brush for smoothing. The unique design, the shopper continued, is especially good at removing dead hair, the shopper continued, and it's easy to clean the brush when they're done using it, too. Order the Crave Naturals Flex DMC Detangling Brush from Amazon and pamper your scalp and take care of your own hair today.