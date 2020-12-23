This Curling Wand Has Been My Go-To for Effortless Waves for Over 6 Years—and It's 55% Off

Curling irons haven’t worked well for my thick locks in the past, and I felt very limited on how I could style my hair—until a friend let me try her Conair InfinitiPro curling wand over six years ago. I purchased one for myself the next day and it’s been my go-to hair styling tool ever since. Right now, you can add it to your Amazon cart for $14 while it’s on sale.
This curling wand features a tapered barrel and four heat settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit that allow me to achieve a variety of looks including loose beach waves, tight ringlets, and natural curls. Did I mention it can also help reduce frizz? The barrel is made from tourmaline ceramic, which not only prevents frizz, but also helps protect your hair from heat damage.
With a tool like this, you have full control over your hair, since the size of the barrel doesn't mean you’re limited to a certain type of curl. On days when I want a more laid-back look, I go for loose beach waves by curling larger sections of hair for approximately 10 seconds, and then I lightly brush them with a wide-tooth comb. If I’m feeling tight ringlets, I take really small sections of hair at a time and hold it on the wand for a few seconds longer than I normally do. The best part about this wand is the curls last all day and night without falling, and with a little dry shampoo, I can rock the same hairstyle the next day.
I love this curling wand for its incredible results and easy-to-use design, but what sets it apart from others is its affordable price point. Getting a quality hair styling tool for less than $15 is almost unheard of, so take advantage of this deal while you can!
To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.