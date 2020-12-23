This Curling Wand Has Been My Go-To for Effortless Waves for Over 6 Years—and It's 55% Off

With a tool like this, you have full control over your hair, since the size of the barrel doesn't mean you’re limited to a certain type of curl. On days when I want a more laid-back look, I go for loose beach waves by curling larger sections of hair for approximately 10 seconds, and then I lightly brush them with a wide-tooth comb. If I’m feeling tight ringlets, I take really small sections of hair at a time and hold it on the wand for a few seconds longer than I normally do. The best part about this wand is the curls last all day and night without falling, and with a little dry shampoo, I can rock the same hairstyle the next day.