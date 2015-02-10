6 Brushes for Smooth, Shiny Hair
Umberto Banana Brush
With a unique shape that follows the natural curve of your head and nylon bristles that provide maximum grip, this brush is perfect for tackling those hard-to-reach areas like the roots.
To buy: $9, target.com.
Featured February 2015
Denman D3 Classic Styling Brush
This classic has been around for over 70 years and is still widely used because of the grip and control it provides when drying hair. Plus, the smaller shape and beveled edges are great for styling shorter hair and bangs.
To buy: $12, sallybeauty.com.
Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush
For girls with long, thick hair, a paddle brush—like this one—will cut styling time in half. The wide surface of the brush covers large sections, while the flat shape helps to straighten strands without pulling at them.
To buy: $22, aveda.com.
Sheila Stotts Removal Brush
This gentle brush is favored among top stylists for its ability to work through knots and kinks in all hair types—including synthetic. Thanks to thin, widely spaced metal bristles, it can be used on both wet and dry hair, and is the secret behind many of the cascading waves you see on the red carpet.
To buy: $28, sheilastotts.com.
Ibiza Hair G3 Extended Cork Round Brush Medium
Swirled boar and nylon bristles sit atop a lightweight cork handle that make blowing out hair into loose, flowing curls a much easier task.
To buy: $36, nordstrom.com.
Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Bristle Hairbrush
It's an investment, yes, but when you think about how much it costs to cut and color your hair (yikes!), this strand saving brush might be worth it. With a mix of boar and nylon bristles, it pulls the hair's natural oils from the scalp down to the driest part: your ends.
To buy: $105, beauty.com.
