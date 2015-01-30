Not all bobby pins are created equal. In fact, they’re not even all classified as bobby pins. Here’s what’s what.



1. Hairpins

These wide-mouthed clips grab a lot of hair, which is why they’re used to anchor bulky styles, like chignons and French twists, to the scalp.

2. Regular Bobby Pins

Traditional bobby pins offer the most hold. To avoid ripping out hair during removal, slide them out following the curve of your head.

3. Jumbo Bobby Pins

When you have a lot of ground to cover (for example, creating an ornate pattern on long, thick hair), these are your weapons of choice.

4. Mini Bobby Pins

Slip these cute colored clips into the upper layers of short hair. They don’t hold much, but what they lack in grip they make up for in style.

