7 Clever Ways to Transform Your Hair With Just Bobby Pins
On The Side
A stack of long, colored bobby pins adds sophistication to a basic pony. “Don’t pin back the bangs too severely or too close to your part,” says New York City stylist Paul Warren, who created the looks in this story.
To buy: L. Erickson medium, wide bobby pins, $7 for four, franceluxe.com.
Cross Hairs
To create this bedecked braid, Warren gathered three large sections of hair—one on each side and one in the center. Then he wove them loosely, securing the bottom with two bobby pins. Last, he slid pairs of bobby pins through each wide swath of braided hair to add hold, finishing with hair spray.
To buy: L. Erickson small, narrow bobby pins, $10 for eight, franceluxe.com.
Band Together
First Warren gathered the hair into a low ponytail. For the dramatic, graphic band, he used four to five long, matched bobby pins per section, sliding one in right next to the other and leaving a little space between each section.
To buy: L. Erickson medium, narrow bobby pins, $12 for eight, franceluxe.com.
V Formation
This chic chevron pattern works on hair of any texture. First Warren gathered the model’s dry hair into a low, loose bun. Then he scrunched a golf ball–size amount of mousse through the hair to give the pins something to grip onto. Next, he slid the pins in, two at a time.
To buy: Scunci No Slip Grip Bobby Pins, $4 for 48, amazon.com.
Buck-and-Rail Bobby Pins
Crisscrossing pins lend visual intrigue to hair that’s left down. They also keep wavy hair from puffing up in high humidity. To get the look, start forming X’s with pins behind one ear and work your way across the nape to the other ear. The pattern is fairly easy to create by feel if you don’t have someone to help.
To buy: L. Erickson medium narrow bobby pins, $12 for eight, franceluxe.com.
Half-up, Half-down Hair
Holding back all the hair on one side of the head makes the other side look fuller, which is why this look is well suited to anyone with fine hair, whether curly or straight. Let hair air-dry, work a dollop of mousse through it for texture, then begin sliding in long pins, side by side, from just above the ear. Go as far back on the head as you want with the bobby pins. Hairstylist Paul Warren, who created the looks in this story, stopped at the nape of the neck.
To buy: L. Erickson long, narrow bobby pins, $14 for eight, franceluxe.com.
Curvy Tracks
How to tame bangs that are growing out? Start by mastering this look, which can effectively conceal bangs that are midnose length or longer. Start by sliding in a pair of matched mini clips (mismatched colors so close to the front of the head will look busy) a few centimeters back from the hairline—directly above the outer corner of the brow. Next, slip pairs of pins, spaced about a half inch apart, throughout the rest of the bangs. Haphazard is the name of the game; the look is not meant to appear precise, says Warren.
To buy: L. Erickson small, narrow bobby pins, $10 for eight, franceluxe.com.
Sticking Points
Not all bobby pins are created equal. In fact, they’re not even all classified as bobby pins. Here’s what’s what.
1. Hairpins
These wide-mouthed clips grab a lot of hair, which is why they’re used to anchor bulky styles, like chignons and French twists, to the scalp.
To buy: Diane Hair Pins Combo Set, $2 for 100, rickysnyc.com.
2. Regular Bobby Pins
Traditional bobby pins offer the most hold. To avoid ripping out hair during removal, slide them out following the curve of your head.
To buy: Scunci No-Slip Grip Bobby Pins, $4 for 48, amazon.com.
3. Jumbo Bobby Pins
When you have a lot of ground to cover (for example, creating an ornate pattern on long, thick hair), these are your weapons of choice.
To buy: L. Erickson long, narrow bobby pins, $14 for eight, franceluxe.com.
4. Mini Bobby Pins
Slip these cute colored clips into the upper layers of short hair. They don’t hold much, but what they lack in grip they make up for in style.
To buy: L. Erickson small, narrow bobby pins, $10 for eight, franceluxe.com.