The Best Hair Dryers
Best Frizz Fighter
Moroccanoil Professional Series Hair Dryer
Made of ceramic tourmaline, this worth-it dryer generates frizz-repelling negative ions. Bonus: Less frizz equals increased light reflection and more shine.
Best Value
Conair Infiniti Cord Keeper Dryer
The low-end price gets you some high-end features, including powerful wattage (1,875), two speed settings, a cord-retracting button, and a removable filtern for easy cleaning.
Best for Volume
John Frieda StylingTools Full Volume Dryer
Even a beginner can get a salon-style blow-out with this tool, which comes with two nozzles (not shown). Each is angled to a different degree: Use one to lift, by directing air at the roots, and the other to dry ends and tame flyaways.
Quietest
Velecta Paramount Paris X:Q Onyx
Babies and husbands slept peacefully while testers wielded this machine, which claims to be 300 percent quieter than the average. And with a mighty 2,000 watts (many dryers have no more than 1,875), it dries hair in a flash.
Best for Thick Hair
Cricket Centrix Alumilite Dryer
Does a typical blow-dry take you (groan) 30 minutes or even longer? This winner produces a 50-mile-per-hour breeze—gale is more like it—to cut drying time significantly. (The average dryer’s wind speed is about 30 miles an hour.) And it weighs barely two pounds, so your arm catches a break as well.
Best for Travel
Revlon 1875 Watt Compact Styler
Never again depend on a wimpy hotel dryer. This lightweight tool (it’s less than a pound) has all the wattage of a full-size dryer, but the handle tucks in for easy storage in your bag.
