You know the drill: You’re already having a bad hair day and just want to put it in a ponytail, but you can’t due to a huge bump that won’t go away. According to Arrojo, the only way to remove bumps is to wet it out or apply heat. If you’re running low on time, Butcher has a quick styling trick: the double ponytail.



Leave the top section out while gathering the back into a pony, secure with elastic, then add in the front section and secure with a second elastic. “If you leave that top section out, you can get a perfect tight pony tail at the back… You also get more volume on top,” she says.