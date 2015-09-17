Is This 90s Hair Trend Making a Comeback?

Using an updated metal or neutral-colored clip to recreate hairstyles you once wore will instantly make the look chic and age appropriate. My go-to was a middle part with two twists, held back with clear butterfly clips—sparkly, baby blue if I was feeling spicy (or also wearing baby blue). Struggling to place the clips evenly on each side of my head prompted a flashback of a simpler time (the fifth grade) when I had similar issues. I guess some things never change.



Back to the clips, this mixed metal set from Urban Outfitters ($4.99, urbanoutfitters.com) is the perfect replacement. Bonus: They come in packs of four with one silver, black silver, gold, and rose gold, so you'll be forced to mix metals and be even trendier than initially intended.



And though I think we can all agree the above looks much more appealing in the year 2015, there's no way we'll ever denounce '90s queens Kirsten Dunst, Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Britney Spears and their beautiful butterfly clip hairstyles.