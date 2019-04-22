Call Your Colorist—Here Are the 8 Hottest Hair Colors for Summer 2019
The best part about summer hair color is that it’s so bright and optimistic–if you’re looking for a way to shake off the winter blahs, this is it. Ahead, we’ve spotlighted some of the most popular hair color ideas for the coming season. Take a seat and get ready to be inspired: summer is coming, and it’s time for your glow-up.
Light-Bright Blonde Highlights
When it comes to summer hair colors, highlights and blonde shades seem to embody the effortless, sunny optimism of the season. But this year’s blonde is even brighter than ever, incorporating varying widths of platinum strands threaded through a gorgeous blonde base. Stars like Karlie Kloss, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Meagan Good are already embracing the white-hot shade, and it just might inspire you to try it, too.
Baby Blonde
We can’t talk about hair color ideas without mentioning baby blonde, the shade of eternal summer. Most hairstylists will tell you we’re all trying to achieve that gorgeous, glowing shade of gold that only seems to naturally appear in childhood. The sunny shade looks lit from within with strands that shimmer and shine in the summer sun. Look to Scarlett Johansson for inspiration for this sun-kissed shade.
Espresso Brown
This year we’re seeing quite a few brunettes bucking sunny highlights and going even darker and more saturated. Shades of rich espresso and deep browns are popping up on red carpets and runways everywhere, inspired by stars like Charlize Theron and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Look for deep saturated base tones and be sure to protect your hair to prevent accidental bleaching from the sun.
Glowing Brunette Highlights
Another hair color trend that’s popular with brunettes this summer is pony lights, a gorgeous, face-framing ombre that incorporates thinly woven strands of all manner of caramel, gold, and auburn. This multi-dimensional highlight ranges from subtle brightening to a full-wattage, show-stopping glow. If you’re looking to steal a bit of that “J Lo Glow,” look no further than Jennifer Lopez for an example of the impact of this stunning hair color.
Pink
Fantasy colors aren’t going anywhere and this year we’re trading moodier colors for bright, beautiful pink. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to go full-on when it comes to the shade, but if you want to rock a full head of bubblegum pink, we say go for it. Or, you could opt for subtle, barely-there hues of baby pink like Georgia May Jagger and steal the style with a touch of temporary color.
Silver
The other fantasy hair color trend that’s been gathering steam among the young Hollywood and model set for a while is silver hair. Indeed, the color we used to avoid at all costs has been quite the rage among women like Winnie Harlow and Chantelle Albers, and the trend means that any type of gray–natural or not–is to be embraced.
Copper Penny Highlights
Redheads are also getting in on the fun with brighter, bolder summer hair colors. The red this year is fiery and hot like the upcoming weather, and actresses like Emmy Rossum and Emma Stone are embracing the reddish tint with glints of shimmer and shine.
Fiery Red
For those who want to take their red up a notch, it’s time to go all the way with fireball red that evokes the fire of the summer sun. Actress Bella Thorne is a perfect example of this red hue that turns up the heat. If you’re ready to be bold, this might just be your season in the sun!