Now that spring is finally here, it’s time to shed all those outer layers and start thinking about warm weather style. The sandals come out, the pedicures get booked, and the summer hair color game plan begins.



The best part about summer hair color is that it’s so bright and optimistic–if you’re looking for a way to shake off the winter blahs, this is it. Ahead, we’ve spotlighted some of the most popular hair color ideas for the coming season. Take a seat and get ready to be inspired: summer is coming, and it’s time for your glow-up.