7 Quick Hair Fixes
To Relieve an Itchy Scalp
After shampooing, massage in Avon Advance Techniques Keep Clear Anti-Dandruff Treatment. The daily use, leave-in formula contains zinc-pyrithione to reduce flakiness and menthol to soothe irritation.
To buy: $8, avon.com.
To Repair Damaged Hair
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition 3-Minute Undo Dryness Reversal Treatment deeply nourishes dry, brittle hair with a rich blend of olive, avocado, and shea oils. Slick onto clean, wet hair, and rinse after three minutes.
To buy: $6 at drugstores.
To Define Any Style
Rub Malin+Goetz Hair Pomade through dry hair to separate layers and create piecey texture. Hydrating meadowfoam seed, aloe, and soybean oil keep strands frizz-free.
To buy: $20, malinandgoetz.com.
To Boost Color
Redken Color Extend Total Recharge helps hair color last longer thanks to conditioning cranberry oil and strengthening ceramides. It also contains protective filters to shield against damaging sun, pollution, and smoke. Spray onto clean, damp hair and let sit for two to three minutes. Rinse.
To buy: $16, redken.com for salons.
To Add Volume
Thicken thin strands by spritzing Living Proof Root Lifting Spray onto roots before blow-drying. Its flexible, plumping resins create body that lasts all day (even through humidity and wind).
To buy: $26, sephora.com.
To Maximize Shine
Slip Bumble and Bumble Brilliantine through damp hair before heat styling to add softness and boost shine with glycerin and castor oil. A little goes a long way, so apply sparingly.
To buy: $22, bumbleandbumble.com.
To Refresh Locks
When there’s no time to lather up, sprinkle Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Dry Shampoo onto roots, and massage through dry hair. It absorbs oil and product buildup with French clay and cornstarch but still keeps strands hydrated due to anti-oxidant rich caviar extract.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
