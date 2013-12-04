6 Products for Color-Treated Hair
L’Oréal Paris Color Vibrancy Nourishing Conditioner
Sweetly scented, this conditioner with hair-protecting anti-oxidants promises to keep your color vibrant for eight weeks.
To buy: $5, lorealparisusa.com.
Featured December 2013
Jasön Color Protect Henna Pure Natural Shampoo
Wheat protein gives hair a luxurious sheen, while the boost of henna reduces visible loss of color.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Redken Color Extend Total Recharge
Spray this formula on your strands after shampooing to fight dullness, prevent breakage (it makes combing out your hair easy), and leave hair noticeably softer.
To buy: $16.50, ulta.com for stores.
Kérastase Reflection Masque Chroma Captive
If your color-treated hair needs more intense TLC, think about investing in Kérastase’s masque. It goes in deep to leave hair soft and lustrous—and extends the life of your color.
To buy: $61, birchbox.com.
Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Pure Treatment Oil
Drier strands break easily, making damage more visible. Repair split ends and smooth frizz on medium to thick hair with a treatment oil that’s also formulated to help preserve color. For thinner hair, apply just to the ends.
To buy: $25, sephora.com.
John Frieda Clear Shine Luminous Glaze
Just as a salon color treatment will end with a gloss to leave your hair gleaming, this formula amps things up at home. It’s colorless, so it won’t affect your hue, but it will liven hair that has lost its luster.
To buy: $9, target.com.
