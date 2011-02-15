7 Problem-Solving Hair Products

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Favorite potions sure to give you shiny, smooth, run-your-fingers-through-it hair.
Blowpro Heat Is On Protective Daily Primer

A cocktail of pure rice and milk proteins creates a natural shield against humidity and heat damage from styling tools. Spritz it on before blow-drying to create a base and leave hair full and soft.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Featured August 2012

Ouidad Moisture Lock Curl Styling Gel-Cream

Get perfectly defined curls or waves with flexible hold: Ouidad’s botanical-based product plumps up hair shafts to give curls oomph without any crunchy or sticky residue.

To buy: $26, sephora.com.

Living Proof Full Root Lifting Spray

If your hair tends to fall flat by mid-morning, this spray will take you to new heights. To get the best results, spritz it on towel-dried hair, then style as usual. The blend of polymers has gripping power, so hair retains its volume.

To buy: $26, drugstore.com.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

This multiuse product seems to do it all: adds shine, tames frizz, detangles, leaves hair feeling smooth and healthy. You can even apply the clear, lightweight oil to second-day hair to revive your style.

To buy: $34, amazon.com.

Big Sexy Hair Weather Proof Spray

Like a spray-on umbrella, this lightweight, humidity-resistant formula will protect your hair—updos, curls, or straightened locks—from weather mishaps.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist

That same sort of bounce and texture your hair seems to pick up after a day at the beach can be had year-round, no ocean necessary. Spritz on this salty mist and catch a wave.

To buy: $28, net-a-porter.com.

John Frieda Full Repair Touch-Up Flyaway Tamer

A swipe or two from this magic wand—the product is infused with a clear Inca Inchi oil—will flatten errant pieces wherever they spring up.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

