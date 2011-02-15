7 Problem-Solving Hair Products
Blowpro Heat Is On Protective Daily Primer
Ouidad Moisture Lock Curl Styling Gel-Cream
Get perfectly defined curls or waves with flexible hold: Ouidad’s botanical-based product plumps up hair shafts to give curls oomph without any crunchy or sticky residue.
Living Proof Full Root Lifting Spray
If your hair tends to fall flat by mid-morning, this spray will take you to new heights. To get the best results, spritz it on towel-dried hair, then style as usual. The blend of polymers has gripping power, so hair retains its volume.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil
This multiuse product seems to do it all: adds shine, tames frizz, detangles, leaves hair feeling smooth and healthy. You can even apply the clear, lightweight oil to second-day hair to revive your style.
Big Sexy Hair Weather Proof Spray
Sachajuan Ocean Mist
That same sort of bounce and texture your hair seems to pick up after a day at the beach can be had year-round, no ocean necessary. Spritz on this salty mist and catch a wave.
John Frieda Full Repair Touch-Up Flyaway Tamer
A swipe or two from this magic wand—the product is infused with a clear Inca Inchi oil—will flatten errant pieces wherever they spring up.
