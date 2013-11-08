How Can I Disguise the Bump From My Ponytail?

Get rid of that pesky ponytail indentation with these simple fixes.

By Andra Chantim
Updated November 08, 2013
Peter Oumanski

“My ponytail always leaves a bump in my hair.”

Allison Innarelli, via Facebook

The fix: The best (but most time-consuming) tactic is to get the hair that was under the elastic a little bit wet, since damp strands are more malleable, says Nick Arrojo, the owner of the salon Arrojo Studio, in New York City. Then, using a paddle brush, blow-dry from the roots to just past the crimp to smooth out the strands. Busting out a flatiron to straighten the kink is another way to go. However, if you don’t have any of these tools handy, you can try this super-quick camouflaging trick: Apply a small amount of product (gel, hair spray, or even baby powder or hand lotion will work in a pinch) and scrunch your hair from the roots to the ends. This will create allover texture to help disguise the offending bump.

