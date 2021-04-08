6 Best Pixie Cuts to Try in 2021, According to Hairstylists
Dare to go shorter.
Pixie haircuts are having a major moment right now. They're fresh, they're playful, and they're super versatile. For example, you can go for short, tight sides and longer lengths at the top, or you can opt for a choppy and textured pixie, or maybe one that's more sculpted.
Pixie cuts also offer flexibility in regard to how you ultimately style them, and they're surprisingly flattering on a range of hair types and face shapes. For the 411 on what's trending, we asked pro hairstylists to weigh in. Here are six different pixie hairstyles to inspire your next salon visit.
1
Sculpted Pixie
Hair fuses with art via the sculpted pixie, a carefree and effortless style that can be carefully tailored to flatter your features.
“I enjoy this pixie because it looks so great on people of every age,” says Nick Stenson, hairstylist and artistic director of L'Oreal Matrix. “This fearless style usually involves close tapering around the ears and hairline with softer length on the top. It also incorporates some shorter fringe to allow for away-from-the-face styling.”
If you want to create more softness, Stenson says to ask your stylist to keep the length slightly longer.
2
Mod Pixie
This chic, ultra-short pixie pays homage to one of our favorite mod icons, Twiggy. Though a nod to the ‘60s, it feels super fresh in 2021.
“The mod pixie gives you a confident, bold vibe, but still can be dressed down to be soft and femme,” says Sienree, a Los Angeles-based stylist and ambassador for Mane Addicts. “Since the cut is meant to be graphic and geometric with its clean and polished lines, the style is great for someone who has high density hair and straight to loose, wavy texture. It reminds me of old school Vidal Sassoon and just hits my heart a different way.”
Sienree is quick to point out that this cut requires a deft hand, so make sure your stylist is ready for the challenge. You’ll also need to consider regular upkeep every three to four weeks to maintain the style.
3
Undercut Pixie
Approved for all hair textures, the undercut pixie is a bold, edgy statement that gives you the best of both worlds: a little length and a major crop. It also gives you plenty of room to play with styling.
“With an undercut pixie, the sides and nape are cut very short, and the top length is left much longer for style-ability,” explains Stenson. “This allows you to wear your hair in its natural texture for ultimate ease, or you can straighten it for a totally different look altogether.”
4
Pixie Bob
Bob, meet pixie. “This bold take on the French girl bob is so darn cute. It’s shorter than your average bob, but longer than your traditional pixie cut,” says Sienree. “I love this style for straight to curly textures. Since the top section can be left a bit longer, it gives room to style textures and create great shapes according to your face shape.”
This style is a great option for those who aren’t quite ready to commit to an ultra-short ‘do, but still want to try a more daring look.
5
Tousled, Choppy Pixie
“This pixie generally has a soft hairline and works great for those with a natural wavy or straight texture to the hair,” says Stenson. “It’s the ideal hairstyle for people who like to go a little longer between appointments and want to use minimal product. I love its casual elegance, and the way it can transform with any wardrobe or make up change.”
Styling is also a breeze — just grab a texturizing product, give it some strategic tousling, and you’re golden.
6
K-Pop Pixie
This style’s been a staple among Asian pop stars for quite some time, says Sienree, and it’s not about to lose its momentum anytime soon. The K-Pop pixie is essentially a square gradation pixie cut inspired by the ‘90s. “The cut is lightly faded from the neckline and graduated right by the eyes, creating a lovely head shape. I love this cut on all textures, though it looks especially cute on super straight to curly hair,” says Sienree.