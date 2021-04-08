6 Best Pixie Cuts to Try in 2021, According to Hairstylists

Hair fuses with art via the sculpted pixie, a carefree and effortless style that can be carefully tailored to flatter your features.

“I enjoy this pixie because it looks so great on people of every age,” says Nick Stenson, hairstylist and artistic director of L'Oreal Matrix. “This fearless style usually involves close tapering around the ears and hairline with softer length on the top. It also incorporates some shorter fringe to allow for away-from-the-face styling.”

If you want to create more softness, Stenson says to ask your stylist to keep the length slightly longer.