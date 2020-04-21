There are few skincare and haircare products that I’m loyal enough to use for years on end. I’m a person who likes to try new products constantly, so I’m always looking for my new obsession du jour and adding products to my collection. (Seriously, I currently have about 15 different serums on my shelf.) But, when it comes to my hair, there is one product that I always keep in my routine, no matter what else I’m using: the Phyto 9 Nourishing Day Cream for hair. Because, after six years of dedicated use, I truly cannot go back to a life without it.

The product is essentially a moisturizer that helps infuse your hair with vitamins and oils. It absorbs best in wet hair, but you can also apply it to dry hair if you feel like your strands are particularly dry. Not only does it help them look and feel more hydrated, but it will also help heal hair that’s been damaged by heat or bleaching.

Since I started using it in 2014, it has completely transformed my hair. Using it actually allows me to let it air-dry without frizziness—which is a total revelation for someone like me, whose hair naturally frizzes up when left to its own devices. Now I don’t even need my hair straightener most days.

The secret is its nine hydrating ingredients (which, yes, is where it gets its name “Phyto 9” from), which include macadamia oil, soybean, calendula, burdock, and plant extracts. If you use it on wet hair like I do, it helps to eliminate frizz and flyaways. And after using it a few times, your strands remain soft and hydrated for some time after, even if you discontinue use of the product. (I found this out when I ran out of the product once, and was shocked to find that my hair didn’t revert to its normal frizzy texture immediately.)

Personally, I use the product every day—you only need a pea-sized amount to work through your entire head of hair—and after showering, I pair it with some sort of light hair oil to really help lock hydration in. Since I often bleach my hair to keep my naturally brown hair a light blonde shade, Phyto 9 has been a lifesaver. It ensures my hair doesn’t dry up or develop a straw-like texture. Interestingly, despite being a moisturizer, it doesn’t weigh your hair down either: When I scrunch it into my dry hair, it actually adds volume and texture, and leaves my hair looking fresher than moments before.

It costs $29 for 1.7 fluid ounces of product, which will last you quite a while considering at most you’re only going to be using a pea-sized drop every day. Personally, I’ve only purchased the product 12 times—twice a year for six years—and I use it religiously.

To buy: $29; dermstore.com.