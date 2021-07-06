Every Woman in My Family Is Obsessed With This Scalp Scrub That Gives Us Gorgeous Hair
As much as I love getting my haircut from my usual stylist twice a year, it's not the true reason I choose to return to my go-to salon. Really, it's the amazing, luxurious, and relaxing scalp-clearing treatment that my old hairstylist does for me every time. Using a cooling peppermint scrub, my stylist gets rid of all the buildup that gets stuck on my scalp, and leaves it feeling so itch-free that I start dreaming of my next session the second I leave. Of course, it's difficult to justify a costly trip to the salon just for my scalp treatment—especially if it's something I can do myself at home with the help of a top-notch product.
I searched high and low for the exact thing that can replicate the cooling, itch-relieving treatment my stylist does for me, and nothing has come as close as Philip B.'s Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub. My holy grail for achieving voluminous, sparkling clean hair that's just as good as what I get from the salon, Philip B.'s scrub is my trick to getting gorgeous hair in the midst of hot, sweaty, buildup-breeding summer.
What makes Philip B.'s scrub stand out is how utterly cooling and relaxing it is. After a sweltering day in the heat, coming home and rinsing out my hair with the Peppermint Avocado Scrub is like a tingling massage on its own. Unlike other sea salt scrubs that feel more like rubbing your hair with a pot of grainy, sand-resembling salt, Philip B.'s is actually made with thick, rice-sized pieces of sea salt that make the experience all the more luxurious. In the same vein as using a sea salt spray on your hair, the scrub ends up adding so much more volume, I was actually shocked by how full my hair looked after blow-drying. Plus, the scrub never leaves my hair feeling dry or parched like so many other sea salt scrubs tend to do.
With avocado oil and aloe vera, the formula soothes my hair as much as it adds a dose of hydration to my scalp after its salty detox. At $75, the scrub is most definitely a splurge, but I've found that the huge tub (which only requires once-a-week use, post-shampooing, with about the size of a peach pit each time) has lasted me months. And in the time since I've started using Philip B.'s scrub, my scalp has complained less than in all the years of diligently cleaning my hair with just shampoo, hoping it'd soothe my prickling scalp.
Philip B.'s scrub is actually so good, I even got my sister and my mom hooked on it. It wasn't exactly a surprise that they'd love the Peppermint Avocado Scrub as much as I do: My mom swears by the same collection's volumizing shampoo and conditioner, and my sister persistently asks me to pretty please send her extra samples from the line if they ever come across my desk. She even said she'd happily wear the shampoo and conditioner as a perfume if the company ever launched a collection of fragrances; loving Philip B.'s volumizing collection is practically a family trait at this point.
The Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub has earned a permanent spot on our shelves, and I truly believe it's the secret trick to a happy, relaxed scalp. Shop it at Nordstrom now.