Every Woman in My Family Is Obsessed With This Scalp Scrub That Gives Us Gorgeous Hair

As much as I love getting my haircut from my usual stylist twice a year, it's not the true reason I choose to return to my go-to salon. Really, it's the amazing, luxurious, and relaxing scalp-clearing treatment that my old hairstylist does for me every time. Using a cooling peppermint scrub, my stylist gets rid of all the buildup that gets stuck on my scalp, and leaves it feeling so itch-free that I start dreaming of my next session the second I leave. Of course, it's difficult to justify a costly trip to the salon just for my scalp treatment—especially if it's something I can do myself at home with the help of a top-notch product.