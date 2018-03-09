Pearly Blonde Is the ‘It’ Spring Hair Color, According to Whitney Port

There are plenty of reasons to update your hair color as the seasons change—and it’s always a good idea to go lighter as the weather heats up. Sporting a sun-bleached look might not make the sun appear more in these last weeks of winter, but it will help give you a healthy, vibrant look in preparation for spring.

Like other hot hair trends, pearly blonde is all over Pinterest and Instagram. It may be replaced by yet another quirkily named color in a heartbeat, but for now, we’re totally falling for this crisp blonde shade. The Hills icon (and new mom!) Whitney Port first turned us onto the trend: The perennial blonde just unveiled her new dye job with an ombre twist that lightens from a darker blonde at the top to pearly blonde tips.

We love her cropped hair (which she debuted in December), too. Paired with the new shade, it’s a gorgeously playful springtime look, and a great low-maintenance style for a young mom. And what makes it pearly? The glossy platinum hues, reminiscent of a pretty pearl.

Pearly blonde blends the warm golden tones of classic blonde with colder platinum strands for a chic transitional look that works through all the weather spring can throw at you, from warm sunny days to overcast ones. It’s especially perfect if you’re already blonde and want to try a trending hair color without totally changing your look—though if you want to go (or stay) brunette, mushroom brown hair is a stunning way to do it.

This shade is also a way to take a platinum blonde look deeper without committing to an overly silvery look.