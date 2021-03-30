8 Flattering Hairstyles to Wear With a Middle Part, According to Hairstylists

Middle parts are a lot like pineapples on pizza—you either love 'em or hate 'em. As for me, the recent movement celebrating middle hair parts has been something I can wholeheartedly support (unlike Gen-Z's recent crusade against skinny jeans).

A split down the middle may be a relatively new trend, but it's not a new trend for me. I've been rocking middle parts since I outgrew my infant mohawk (don't ask). Although hairstylists and friends have tried to peer pressure me into succumbing to the side part, I've never given in. Why? Well, middle parts are pretty great. It's a style that's easy to execute with my fine, straight hair, and one that most flatters my oval face shape.

"While I do feel that middle parts can work well on all face shapes, I do find that they accentuate round, oblong, and oval face shapes the best," says Miko Branch, hairstylist and co-founder of Miss Jessie's. "This is largely because the middle part offsets the roundness or length of those shapes, and with the right cut, can give more definition around the high points of the face."

If you're a former side parter, you might find that your hair is resistant to change. "Transitioning from a side to a middle part can pose a slight challenge, especially on curly, coily, and kinky textures, as hair becomes accustomed to sitting in a certain spot," says Branch. In order to enforce a new part, Sally Hershberger, a hairstylist in New York City, recommends parting the hair straight out of the shower to help it dry in place.

"In addition to reinforcing the new middle part after each wash and style, adding products with weightless hold around the root can help transition parts and keep hair in place," adds Branch. Hershberger recommends 24K Supreme Body Volumizing Mousse ($32; sallyhershberger.com) to immediately add hold and set a strong foundation for styling, and then blow out your desired look. If your hair begins to deviate from the middle part, lightly apply some dry shampoo from the root to mid-shaft, and pull hair back into a low bun for about 20 minutes, which will help ensure the part stays in place once hair is taken down.

Middle part-curious? If you feel like the split may not be for you, these hairstyles that come alive with a middle part might change your mind.