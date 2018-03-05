Margot Robbie Debuted the Most Enviable Bob Haircut at the Oscars

Recently, there has been no shortage of celebrity inspiration for cutting your hair short (Natalie Portman's bold new pixie cut is enough all on its own). But last night at the Oscars, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie debuted a short bob style that will make you want to book an appointment with your hairstylist ASAP.

Before the big event, the star's hair was already a shoulder-length lob, which she wore in a straight, sleek style to the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. Then, before the Academy Awards last night, she decided to chop a few inches off, elevating her shoulder-length style to a short bob.

What makes this cut look particularly stylish is that it's slightly longer in the front than in the back, giving it a chic, yet subtle angle. Styled with a bit of wave and texture for the big event, the effect is sophisticated, yet still manages to look laid-back. Paired with Robbie's luminous blond locks, this stylish cut is bound to wind up on thousands of Pinterest boards.

Robbie wasn't the only celeb who showed off a new 'do on the red carpet last night. Saoirse Ronan, the star of Ladybird, also debuted a bob that's slightly shorter than Robbie's, with blunt-cut ends and a center part. Compared to Robbie's more relaxed style, Ronan's structured cut is ideal for those looking for a bold hairstyle.