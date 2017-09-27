4 Ways to Style This Fall’s Trendiest Haircut
Polished Waves
When you’ve got an extra 10 minutes, side-parted waves will have you looking pulled together for a meeting or night out. Hairstylist Carmel Bianco, who created these styles, suggests applying mousse to damp hair, then rough-drying (lift strands with your fingers and blast the blow-dryer a few inches away). Holding a one-inch curling iron vertically, wrap sections around the barrel toward your face, wait a few seconds, and release. Repeat, then gently brush waves before misting with hairspray, like Kenra Shaping Spray 21 ($19; ulta.com).
Boho Braids
Consider this easy tweak to upgrade your “running errands” look: Part hair down the middle. Then, one inch back from the hairline, grab a one-inch section on either side of the part. Braid each section and secure with a clear elastic. Pull everything back into a low ponytail using a color- matching tie. If you have any short pieces that won’t reach, slip in pins. Undo the elastics holding the braids and pull out some face-framing pieces.
RELATED: How to Style Short to Medium Hair
If you just chopped a few inches off or are looking to change up your everyday hairstyle, look no further than this easy idea. All you need is a light hairspray and some bobby pins. If your hair is looking a little flat, add some volume with a curling iron for a wavy look. On one side, take a few strands to create a simple twist—then secure with a bobby pin. This style is perfect for school or work, but is also glam enough for date night or dinner with friends. Watch the video above and try it for yourself.
Sleek Blowout
Go for smooth and chic with this style. Apply a mousse, like Oribe Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse ($39; neimanmarcus.com), to damp hair from roots to ends for hold and volume. Pull the top half of hair up with a clip so you can start on the bottom section and work your way up to ensure an even blow-dry. Using a two-inch round brush, dry each section, turning the hair under at the ends. If your hair is super straight or unruly, Bianco suggests using a curling iron to go over the ends. Finish with a shot of shine spray.
Modern Twist
This romantic updo is ideal for special occasions. For extra grip, spritz damp hair with a curl spray, like Ouai Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com), and rough-dry to create texture. Starting at your crown, begin French braiding. Never learned? Simply grab three sections of hair at the top back of your head. Start braiding and add in loose strands to each section as you go so that when you’re done, all your hair is woven together. Secure tightly with an elastic, then tuck the tail up underneath the braid so it’s hidden. Hold it in place by crisscrossing bobby pins through the elastic. Secure any other loose pieces with pins, leaving a few to hang around the face, and finish with a light veil of hairspray.