4 Ways to Style This Fall’s Trendiest Haircut

We all know by now that the lob (otherwise known as the “long bob”) is in. We’ve seen it on everyone from Pippa Middleton to Padma Lakshmi. On the fence about the haircut? That lob you’ve been debating is surprisingly versatile. Plus, it looks flattering on just about anyone, no matter your face shape—just make sure you request a collarbone length cut instead of a shoulder-length style to avoid your hair flipping up at the end. And once you get a new cut, mix it up with these four styles that don’t require a pro (or a third arm).