How to Do an Easy Knot Updo
Step 1
Section off the hair horizontally at the crown.
Step 2
Subdivide the section into two pieces.
Step 3
Tie the two sections into a knot. Then—holding the knot with one hand—insert one bobby pin horizontally from the left, and then another from the right. Let the ends dangle freely.
Step 4
Repeat the process by sectioning off hair midway down the head, subdividing it into two pieces and knotting and pinning them. Do the same steps again with a last section at the nape. Then gather any two ends on the left side of the head and knot them together. Insert two bobby pins vertically, one down from the top and the other up from the bottom. Repeat on the right side, tying any two ends and then knotting and pinning them.
Step 5
Step 6
Pin up any loose ends. Spray hair lightly to hold the style.
