How to Do an Easy Knot Updo

By Maura Fritz
Updated July 11, 2018
James Westman
For once, it pays to have your hair all knotty: You actually create this style by tying it. (In this story: Hair, Erika Wightman. Makeup, Melissa Silver.)
Step 1

James Westman

Section off the hair horizontally at the crown.

Step 2

James Westman

Subdivide the section into two pieces.

Step 3

James Westman

Tie the two sections into a knot. Then—holding the knot with one hand—insert one bobby pin horizontally from the left, and then another from the right. Let the ends dangle freely.

Step 4

James Westman

Repeat the process by sectioning off hair midway down the head, subdividing it into two pieces and knotting and pinning them. Do the same steps again with a last section at the nape. Then gather any two ends on the left side of the head and knot them together. Insert two bobby pins vertically, one down from the top and the other up from the bottom. Repeat on the right side, tying any two ends and then knotting and pinning them.

Step 5

James Westman

Step 6

James Westman

Pin up any loose ends. Spray hair lightly to hold the style.

