Kate Middleton’s Favorite Hair Products Revealed—Here's Where to Buy Them

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William are off on a royal tour, which started with a visit to Sweden (where they even admitted to owning IKEA furniture!). Before they took off, the Duchess of Cambridge’s hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, shared on Instagram a photo of all of the hair products she had packed for the royal tour. And as you would expect, keeping up with a royal hair routine takes a bit more than a dash of dry shampoo.

In the post captioned: “Think that’s everything! #worktrip #packing,” Tucker laid out a variety of products and tools arranged on a table and ready to be packed up. Although Tucker has since removed her Instagram account, we still have the list of favorite products, reported by People.

So, which products made the cut? Lucky for us, some of the picks are drugstore staples, including L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($12; jet.com). The classic hairspray is known for its strong yet soft finish—and if Kate’s hair is any proof, it works wonders. Another surprisingly affordable hairspray that made the list was Boots Essential Maximum Hold ($3; boots.com), although the popular product is currently sold out online.

Some of the higher-end, yet still reasonably affordable products on Kate’s list include Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom ($24; kiehls.com), which keeps the duchess’s tresses shiny and smooth. For a real splurge, invest in the Diva Professional Styling Intelligent Digital Argan Tong (from $108; amazon.com), the argan oil-infused heat wand that gives Kate those picture-perfect waves.