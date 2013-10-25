How to Make a Fancy Bun

If you noticed the hair Audrey Hepburn sported when she breakfasted at Tiffany’s, you’ll find similarities to it here, though this take on the high bun is much less elaborate—and easy to pull together in about 15 minutes. “This is a fun style, perfect for New Year’s Eve, with a little twist on the typical high bun,” says hairstylist Kate Bryan. “Wear it with a killer dress. This is a style that will get you noticed!” Begin with hair that’s smooth and straight. Hair should be clean, but if you need a little texture, spray dry shampoo throughout, and run your fingers through your hair to distribute it.Read on for the step-by-step how-tos, or click here to see the video tutorial for the Fancy Bun.