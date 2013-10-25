How to Make a Fancy Bun
Kate Bryan
If you noticed the hair Audrey Hepburn sported when she breakfasted at Tiffany’s, you’ll find similarities to it here, though this take on the high bun is much less elaborate—and easy to pull together in about 15 minutes. “This is a fun style, perfect for New Year’s Eve, with a little twist on the typical high bun,” says hairstylist Kate Bryan. “Wear it with a killer dress. This is a style that will get you noticed!” Begin with hair that’s smooth and straight. Hair should be clean, but if you need a little texture, spray dry shampoo throughout, and run your fingers through your hair to distribute it.Read on for the step-by-step how-tos, or click here to see the video tutorial for the Fancy Bun.
Step 1
Using a clear elastic, gather all your hair into a high ponytail (though if you have bangs, leave them free).
Step 2
Pull two small sections of hair out of the ponytail.
Step 3
Pull the two sections of hair forward and clip out of the way.
Step 4
Working with small sections of hair at a time, “roll” the hair, pinning it as you go to secure it.
Step 5
Moving clockwise around the base of the ponytail, roll and pin the hair until you’ve created a bun.
Step 6
Unclip the two small sections of hair that you had pulled out of the ponytail.
Step 7
Twist each of the two sections of hair, then pin along the front of the bun to finish it.
Step 8
