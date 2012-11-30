This iteration of the smoky eye is just as dramatic as the classic look; it’s more approachable, though, thanks to its warmer tones. To create the effect: Use a brush to apply a copper-colored powder shadow around the eye as a base, then top it with two super-shimmery loose powders: one in rust, the other in a silvery shade. Layering yields lasting results, extra sheen, and depth. Best of all, it allows you to control the intensity of your look, says Paul Innis, who did all the makeup in this story. “Start with less shadow for a lighter result,” he says, “or use a wet brush to apply the powders if you want to deepen the color.” Very important: To avoid a just-flew-in-on-the-red-eye look, use black liner on the upper and lower lash lines and plenty of black mascara to offset the shadow. Finish with coral blush and neutral lipstick.



Products to try: MAC Coppering Eye Shadow ($15, maccosmetics.com), Copper Sparkle Pigment ($21, maccosmetics.com), and Frozen White Pigment ($21, maccosmetics.com).