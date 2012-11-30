Wow-Worthy Holiday Hair and Makeup Ideas
The Evening Eye
This iteration of the smoky eye is just as dramatic as the classic look; it’s more approachable, though, thanks to its warmer tones. To create the effect: Use a brush to apply a copper-colored powder shadow around the eye as a base, then top it with two super-shimmery loose powders: one in rust, the other in a silvery shade. Layering yields lasting results, extra sheen, and depth. Best of all, it allows you to control the intensity of your look, says Paul Innis, who did all the makeup in this story. “Start with less shadow for a lighter result,” he says, “or use a wet brush to apply the powders if you want to deepen the color.” Very important: To avoid a just-flew-in-on-the-red-eye look, use black liner on the upper and lower lash lines and plenty of black mascara to offset the shadow. Finish with coral blush and neutral lipstick.
Products to try: MAC Coppering Eye Shadow ($15, maccosmetics.com), Copper Sparkle Pigment ($21, maccosmetics.com), and Frozen White Pigment ($21, maccosmetics.com).
Shiny Plum Lips
Yes, the color is intense, but it stands out in a sea of holiday reds. It’s also easier to pull off than you might think, since our lips usually have some natural purple tones. The key to making this look more glamorous than goth is the high-gloss finish. But “gloss melts off pretty quickly,” says Innis, “so you want to make sure there’s more color underneath.” To create the effect: Innis began by outlining and filling in the model’s lips with a deep berry lip pencil, then topped the pencil with a similarly toned lip gloss. To keep the focus on the mouth, Innis used just a touch of pink blush on the apples of the cheeks and put fairly little on the eyes—only mascara and a bit of black liner along the upper and lower lash lines.
Products to try: Nars Train Bleu Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($25, sephora.com) and Christian Dior Ultra-Gloss Black-Tie Plum #982 ($28, dior.com).
The Retro-Modern Pouf
This voluminous half-up updo gives you the visual impact of a bun or a twist, and it requires far less maintenance throughout the night, says Paul Warren, the New York City hairstylist who created this style. It can work for any texture or length (except very short). To create the effect: Start building body, prep damp hair with a dose of volumizing mousse equal to the size of about 1½ golf balls. “Rough-dry” hair by blow-drying while tousling with fingers. Once your hair is completely dry, to amplify volume, set it in six to eight large hot rollers. Once they’re cool, remove the rollers and run your fingers through your hair to loosen the curl a bit. Next, back-comb at the hairline and crown for extra lift, using a flat-backed brush (which creates a looser tease than a comb). Smooth the teased areas lightly with the brush and secure each side with a comb placed just behind the crown. Set with spray.
Products to try: L’Oréal Paris EverStyle Volume Boosting Mousse ($7, drugstore.com) and Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.50 at drugstores).