Some women are slaves to fashion. Even more are held hostage by their hair. They’re constantly rushing to the colorist to beat back grays, fussing with rebellious bangs, waging war against their natural texture—and losing precious hours of their lives. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some common time-wasting traps into which you may have unwittingly fallen, along with hair care tips that will set you free.





Time Drain: You Start Blow-Drying Too Soon

In the morning rush, do you attack your hair with a brush and a dryer immediately after stepping out of the shower? “There’s no upside to this,” says Kristina Barricelli, a celebrity hairstylist and a co-owner of the Gemini 14 Salon, in New York City. “It takes longer to style dripping-wet hair, and hair is less elastic when it’s wet, so it’s more prone to breaking from the tug of the brush.”





Speedy Solution

“It’s the last bit of moisture left in your hair that provides the set,” says Mark Garrison, the owner-stylist of the Mark Garrison Salon, in New York City. With that in mind, start by taking the nozzle off your dryer, flipping your head over, and blowing your hair around, just to get the excess water out. Then let it air-dry while you put on your makeup. When it’s about 80 percent dry, you’re ready to start styling. The exception: If your hair is very coarse, curly, or dry, air-dry by only 25 to 50 percent, to avoid introducing frizz into the equation. To make the most of your blow-out time, tailor your technique to the effect you’re after. If you’re going for volume, dry the roots first; that’s where liftoff happens. For a sleek look, blow all your hair to one side of your head (using it like a giant roller) until dry, then flip and flatten it to the other side.