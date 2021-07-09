8 Cute Hairstyles for Short Hair That Will Have You Running to the Salon

5 Chic, Low Chignon

For a truly timeless short hairstyle, try on this low, sleek chignon. It's simple enough for anyone to pull off and can be dressed up or down depending on your outing. "I find it easiest to start with damp hair, then using a round brush and a blow dryer to dry and smooth the pieces around the edges of your face and neck. The rest of your hair can be damp or dry," says Kali Ferrara, a NYC-based stylist. From there, choose your part—down the middle, on the side, or slicked completely back. "Next, use a light-hold gel and a bristle brush to slick the hair down in the direction of where you want the hair to lay," says Ferrara. "Once all of the hair is gathered, tie it off into a tight ponytail." For an extra twist, set aside a small section of hair, braid it, and then wrap it around the base of your ponytail to conceal the hairband.