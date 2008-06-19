The Best Shaving Products
Best Shaving Creams: Winner
Origins Shedonism Sensuous Shaving Mousse
Perfect for dry skin, the formula made legs “luxuriously soft.”
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available. For similar items, see origins.com.
Best Shaving Creams: Runner-Up
Whish Shave Crave Pump
Loaded with natural oils, the cream moisturized well, though it was a bit greasy for some.
To buy: $20, whishbody.com.
Best Shaving Gels: Winner
Skintimate Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel
Testers who prefer the texture of a gel liked that a dollop of this one produced a “lush lather.”
To buy: $3, at drugstores.
Best Shaving Gels: Runner-Up
Noxzema Exfoliating Gel
Vitamin C sloughs off dead skin to smooth legs (so it’s not for sensitive types); the fruity scent was “a nice morning wake-up.”
To buy: $3, at drugstores.
Best of the Rest
Winner: Johnson’s 2-in-1 Shower and Shave 24 Hour Moisturizing Wash (shown)
It feels “velvety” and―score!―doubles as a body wash.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
Runner-Up: Skinmilk Shaving Milk
Gentle ingredients, like comfrey, made this lightly moisturizing emulsion a favorite of staffers with delicate skin.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.