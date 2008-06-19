The Best Shaving Products

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Yunhee Kim
Stubble giving you trouble? Cuts driving you nuts? Don't get yourself in a lather―these creams, gels, and washes deliver a delightfully close, nick-free shave.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Best Shaving Creams: Winner

Yunhee Kim

Origins Shedonism Sensuous Shaving Mousse

Perfect for dry skin, the formula made legs “luxuriously soft.”

To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available. For similar items, see origins.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Best Shaving Creams: Runner-Up

Yunhee Kim

Whish Shave Crave Pump

Loaded with natural oils, the cream moisturized well, though it was a bit greasy for some.

To buy: $20, whishbody.com.

3 of 5

Best Shaving Gels: Winner

Yunhee Kim

Skintimate Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel

Testers who prefer the texture of a gel liked that a dollop of this one produced a “lush lather.”

To buy: $3, at drugstores.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Best Shaving Gels: Runner-Up

Yunhee Kim

Noxzema Exfoliating Gel

Vitamin C sloughs off dead skin to smooth legs (so it’s not for sensitive types); the fruity scent was “a nice morning wake-up.”

To buy: $3, at drugstores.

5 of 5

Best of the Rest

Yunhee Kim

Winner: Johnson’s 2-in-1 Shower and Shave 24 Hour Moisturizing Wash (shown)

It feels “velvety” and―score!―doubles as a body wash.

To buy: $5, at drugstores.

Runner-Up: Skinmilk Shaving Milk

Gentle ingredients, like comfrey, made this lightly moisturizing emulsion a favorite of staffers with delicate skin.

To buy: $5, at drugstores.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith