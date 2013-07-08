The Best Razors for Women
Best Electric
Remington Wet/Dry Shaver
This rechargeable has two rows of blades for regular shaving (one is visible here), which sit atop a third row that can trim the, ahem, bikini area beforehand.
To buy: $25, remingtonproducts.com.
Best Disposable
Bic Silky Touch
Basic and featherweight, this toss-away is ideal for at-home or on-the-go. It’s also affordable. “If you replace your razor once a week, the $3 pack lasts for more than two months,” said a tester.
To buy: $3 for 10, at drugstores.
Longest-Lasting Shave
Schick Hydro Silk
Five blades are cushioned by skin guards to give you extra-close cuts with minimal irritation. One tester reported that her shave lasted three days longer than usual.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
Most Hydrating
Gillette Venus & Olay Razor
Built-in moisturizer bars release a lubricant when wet, eliminating the need for shaving cream or soap—and delivering the softest skin post-shave.
To buy: $11 at drugstores.
Best Investment
C.O. Bigelow Premium Razor
Handcrafted in England from the sturdiest steel, this luxe razor is as functional as it is fancy. The sleek handle fits comfortably in your hand, and the head can be replaced with any Gillette Mach 3 blade.
To buy: $79, bigelowchemists.com.
Most Innovative
Preserve Triple Blade Razor
This lightweight disposable made out of recycled yogurt cups (yes!) is a heavyweight in the shower, thanks to a trio of blades and a no-slip handle that offers control around curves.
To buy: $9, Whole Foods Market.