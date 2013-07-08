The Best Razors for Women

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
Silky-smooth skin with nary a nick: These six winners will do the trick.
Best Electric

Danny Kim

Remington Wet/Dry Shaver
This rechargeable has two rows of blades for regular shaving (one is visible here), which sit atop a third row that can trim the, ahem, bikini area beforehand.

To buy: $25, remingtonproducts.com.

Best Disposable

Danny Kim

Bic Silky Touch
Basic and featherweight, this toss-away is ideal for at-home or on-the-go. It’s also affordable. “If you replace your razor once a week, the $3 pack lasts for more than two months,” said a tester.

To buy: $3 for 10, at drugstores.

Longest-Lasting Shave

Danny Kim

Schick Hydro Silk
Five blades are cushioned by skin guards to give you extra-close cuts with minimal irritation. One tester reported that her shave lasted three days longer than usual.

To buy: $10 at drugstores.

Most Hydrating

Danny Kim

Gillette Venus & Olay Razor
Built-in moisturizer bars release a lubricant when wet, eliminating the need for shaving cream or soap—and delivering the softest skin post-shave.

To buy: $11 at drugstores.

Best Investment

Danny Kim

C.O. Bigelow Premium Razor
Handcrafted in England from the sturdiest steel, this luxe razor is as functional as it is fancy. The sleek handle fits comfortably in your hand, and the head can be replaced with any Gillette Mach 3 blade.

To buy: $79, bigelowchemists.com.

Most Innovative

Danny Kim

Preserve Triple Blade Razor
This lightweight disposable made out of recycled yogurt cups (yes!) is a heavyweight in the shower, thanks to a trio of blades and a no-slip handle that offers control around curves.

To buy: $9, Whole Foods Market.

By Jenny Jin