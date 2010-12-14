6 Easy-Care Haircuts

By Real Simple
Updated February 26, 2015
Jaime Chung
The key to finding the right, cool cut: Choose a style suited to your length and texture.
Straight, Short Hair

Why you'll love it: It’s neat and professional but slightly edgy.

What to tell the stylist: “I want a chin-length tapered bob that’s a bit longer in front than in back.”

For salon perfection at home: Direct hair forward with a paddle brush as you blow-dry. Try: Goody Signature Satin Tourmaline brush, $6 at walmart.com.


Feeling inspired? Find more short hairstyles here.

Straight, Long Hair

Why you'll love it: A face-framing style makes you look younger.

What to tell the stylist: “I want graduated layers with blunt bangs—a sort of 70s, hippie-chic vibe.”


For salon perfection at home: After blow-drying,finish with a shine serum. Try: Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist, $23, fekkai.com.

Wavy, Short Hair

Why you'll love it: Messy in a good way, it gives fine hair body.

What to tell the stylist: “I want a tousled pixie cut, but not too short—more Carey Mulligan than Mia Farrow.”

For salon perfection at home: Allow hair to air-dry, then work in a texturizer. Try: Phyto Professional Fiber Paste, $24, amazon.com.

Wavy, Long Hair

Why you'll love it: You don’t have to blow-dry it to make it look good.

What to tell the stylist: “I want a long shag that comes to a V in back.”

For salon perfection at home: Scrunch a beach spray into dry ends for piecey texture. Try: L’Oréal Sublime Twist Texture Enhancing Spray Gel, $21, us.lorealprofessionnel.com for salons.

Curly, Short Hair

Why you'll love it: It’s sexy and polished—and it gives shape to curls.

What to tell the stylist: “I want a jaw-length blunt cut with long, side-swept bangs.” (Remember Carrie Bradshaw at her book party?)

For salon perfection at home: Prep damp hair with styling cream. Blow out bangs. Try: John Frieda Collection Weather-Proofing Style Sealant Creme, $6 at drugstores.

Curly, Long Hair

Why you'll love it: A precise part gives curls a modern twist.

What to tell the stylist: “I want center-parted loose ringlets that fall slightly longer in back than in front, à la Nicole Kidman.”

For salon perfection at home: Use a relaxing balm to define curls before air-drying. Try: Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Relaxing Balm, $17, paulmitchell.com for salons.


Is it time for a new haircut? Take our fun quiz and see.

