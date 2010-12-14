6 Easy-Care Haircuts
Straight, Short Hair
Why you'll love it: It’s neat and professional but slightly edgy.
What to tell the stylist: “I want a chin-length tapered bob that’s a bit longer in front than in back.”
For salon perfection at home: Direct hair forward with a paddle brush as you blow-dry. Try: Goody Signature Satin Tourmaline brush, $6 at walmart.com.
Feeling inspired? Find more short hairstyles here.
Straight, Long Hair
Why you'll love it: A face-framing style makes you look younger.
What to tell the stylist: “I want graduated layers with blunt bangs—a sort of 70s, hippie-chic vibe.”
For salon perfection at home: After blow-drying,finish with a shine serum. Try: Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist, $23, fekkai.com.
Wavy, Short Hair
Why you'll love it: Messy in a good way, it gives fine hair body.
What to tell the stylist: “I want a tousled pixie cut, but not too short—more Carey Mulligan than Mia Farrow.”
For salon perfection at home: Allow hair to air-dry, then work in a texturizer. Try: Phyto Professional Fiber Paste, $24, amazon.com.
Wavy, Long Hair
Why you'll love it: You don’t have to blow-dry it to make it look good.
What to tell the stylist: “I want a long shag that comes to a V in back.”
For salon perfection at home: Scrunch a beach spray into dry ends for piecey texture. Try: L’Oréal Sublime Twist Texture Enhancing Spray Gel, $21, us.lorealprofessionnel.com for salons.
Curly, Short Hair
Why you'll love it: It’s sexy and polished—and it gives shape to curls.
What to tell the stylist: “I want a jaw-length blunt cut with long, side-swept bangs.” (Remember Carrie Bradshaw at her book party?)
For salon perfection at home: Prep damp hair with styling cream. Blow out bangs. Try: John Frieda Collection Weather-Proofing Style Sealant Creme, $6 at drugstores.
Curly, Long Hair
Why you'll love it: A precise part gives curls a modern twist.
What to tell the stylist: “I want center-parted loose ringlets that fall slightly longer in back than in front, à la Nicole Kidman.”
For salon perfection at home: Use a relaxing balm to define curls before air-drying. Try: Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Relaxing Balm, $17, paulmitchell.com for salons.
Is it time for a new haircut? Take our fun quiz and see.