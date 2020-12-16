9 Hair Color Trends Experts Predict for 2021

According to Wella’s 2021 color trend report, chunky highlights are about to make a huge comeback. These highlights, which can be done in bold primary colors or natural hues, are usually 1 to 2 inches wide and meant to create a stark contrast against your natural hair color. “Start by taking a 1- to 2-inch chunk of hair from any area of the head that you want to highlight and bring attention to,” advises DaRico Jackson, professional hairstylist in Los Angeles, Calif. “Gently back comb the hair in the section closest to the scalp, leaving a 1-inch cushion at the base of the section with the ends free. Then, apply a color of your choice and enjoy your nice new chunk!”