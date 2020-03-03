Design.ME Puff Me Volumizing Cloud MistJoico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher I’ve dealt with flat and limp hair pretty much my entire life. I’ve used Velcro curlers and other volumizing hair tools, tested different haircuts and side parts, and tried pretty much every blow-drying technique imaginable to no avail. Even when I go to the salon for a professional blowout, my hair will lose the volume and curls expertly crafted by my hairstylist after just a few hours.

The only times I’ve successfully managed to create and maintain a voluminous hairdo has been when I use a plethora of styling products on my lifeless locks. While there are thousands of volumizing hair products available in stores that claim to lift roots and make hair look fuller, I have found that some don’t add volume like they claim to, while others can leave my strands feeling dirty, crunchy, or sticky. Determined to stop wasting money on useless products and find options that actually add a boost to my hair without the gross feeling, I set out to find the best volumizing hair products possible.

During my search, I tested over 25 different volumizing hair products and managed to find eight incredible formulas that not only add lift and texture at my roots but also leave my hair feeling soft and healthy. From texturizing hair sprays to volumizing powders and a thickening mousse, these eight volumizing hair products worked wonders on my flat hair.

These are the best volumizing hair products you can buy: