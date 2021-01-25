This $5 Towel Makes My Hair Dry Twice as Fast

Sure, sometimes it's shorter than other times, but the volume and consistency of my hair has stayed almost exactly the same my entire life. As you can imagine, that means it takes a long time to blow dry. Typically, blow drying my currently shoulder-length hair can take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes, and much longer when it's grown past my shoulders (and don't even get me started on attempts to let it air-dry, which can take more than a day). That's a lot of time to spend with hot, dry air blowing at your hair, and I realized that if I didn't change something about my wash-and-dry routine, my mane would eventually get incredibly damaged.