6 Styling Products for Sexy Short Hair
Olivine Love + Salt Beach Hair and Body Mist
Made of a blend of salts and coconut oil, this lightweight mist yields soft, beachy bounce without the dry crunchiness that comes with other salt sprays. Plus, it’s a two-fer: Spray it on dry skin to rehydrate.
To buy: $10, shopolivine.com.
Featured June 2014
R+Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse
Get second day hair without the grease: Papaya extract adds volume, while vegetable proteins hydrate and strengthen weakened locks.
To buy: $29, randco.com.
Amika Mighty Mini Very Cherry Styler
A flat iron compact enough to fit in your purse is smart. But one that can heat to 400° to easily straighten shorter strands? Genius. Comes with a chic clutch for travel, too.
To buy: $29, sephora.com.
Pureology Piecing Sculpt
Use this paste-textured wax to create sculpted waves, piecey styles, or a sleek look. Formulated with vitamins C and E and orange oil, it strengthens, protects, and enhances color-treated hair.
To buy: $24, pureology.com for stores.
TIGI Bed Head Hair Stick
Tame an unruly hairline and control flyaways with a few swipes of texturizing stick that leaves hair defined but not sticky or gummy.
To buy: $22, ulta.com.
Phyto 7 Hydrating Day Cream
Bid dry hair adieu with a plant extract–based all-in-one cream that hydrates, cuts down static, prevents frizz, and seals split ends. Apply to damp or dry hair for softer, more manageable strands.
To buy: $28, beauty.com.
