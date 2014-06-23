6 Styling Products for Sexy Short Hair

By Laurice Rawls
Updated August 29, 2014
shopolivine.com
Styling pixies or bobs is a breeze with these shortcuts for short cuts.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Olivine Love + Salt Beach Hair and Body Mist

shopolivine.com

Made of a blend of salts and coconut oil, this lightweight mist yields soft, beachy bounce without the dry crunchiness that comes with other salt sprays. Plus, it’s a two-fer: Spray it on dry skin to rehydrate.

To buy: $10, shopolivine.com.

Featured June 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

R+Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse

randco.com

Get second day hair without the grease: Papaya extract adds volume, while vegetable proteins hydrate and strengthen weakened locks.

To buy: $29, randco.com.

3 of 6

Amika Mighty Mini Very Cherry Styler

sephora.com

A flat iron compact enough to fit in your purse is smart. But one that can heat to 400° to easily straighten shorter strands? Genius. Comes with a chic clutch for travel, too.

To buy: $29, sephora.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Pureology Piecing Sculpt

pureology.com

Use this paste-textured wax to create sculpted waves, piecey styles, or a sleek look. Formulated with vitamins C and E and orange oil, it strengthens, protects, and enhances color-treated hair.

To buy: $24, pureology.com for stores.

5 of 6

TIGI Bed Head Hair Stick

ulta.com

Tame an unruly hairline and control flyaways with a few swipes of texturizing stick that leaves hair defined but not sticky or gummy.

To buy: $22, ulta.com.

6 of 6

Phyto 7 Hydrating Day Cream

beauty.com

Bid dry hair adieu with a plant extract–based all-in-one cream that hydrates, cuts down static, prevents frizz, and seals split ends. Apply to damp or dry hair for softer, more manageable strands.

To buy: $28, beauty.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Laurice Rawls