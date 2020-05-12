This Dry Shampoo Lifts Oil Out of My Hair and Covers My Roots

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While we’re all stuck at home, there are many beauty obstacles we must face: attempting to give ourselves manicures, facing the decision on whether to cut our own hair, and (the most difficult one for me) coming to terms with our grown-out roots.

I’m a not-so-natural blonde who usually relies on balayage treatments to brighten up my hair, but even with a process that’s meant to look good with growth, my roots have taken over my head. And after some at-home dye mishaps in high school, I’ve stayed away from attempting color on my own. So when I feel like I need a freshen-up, a confidence boost, or a self-care moment, I turn to my Drybar Detoxifying Dry Shampoo, of all things. The hard-working dry shampoo doubles as a root spray for blondes.

I was introduced to it while—you guessed it— getting my hair blown out at the salon, and I knew I had to take a can home with me because of the smell. Some dry shampoos have a powdery stench or smell noticeably unnatural, but this one smells fresh and clean, with little hints of jasmine coming through. (I’m talking about the Original scent, but it also comes in coconut and “Lush” scents.)

Before at-home orders, I’d reach for the dry shampoo after workouts or before work if I needed a touch-up. Now, I’m relying on it as a root cover-up. I apply it the same as usual, lifting up sections of my hair and spraying, and as it absorbs oil and sweat, it also covers my brown roots. Almost instantly, I’m blonde again.

It’s the perfect product for being at home all the time, especially if you’re washing your hair less. Plus, it doesn’t stiffen hair. When I use it, my hair keeps its natural texture and waviness. Apparently this is because of the micro-fine rice powders in the formula that remain translucent as they absorb, along with the golden root extract that provides moisture.

This is a product I know that I can rely on for hygiene and for confidence. It’s the dual-purpose hair essential every woman needs in her bathroom, especially now. You can shop this must-have below.